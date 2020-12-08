Perspective highlights outstanding leaders in local athletics

Howard County never fails in producing strong athletes, teams, coaches, and administrators, and despite a challenging pandemic year, 2020 was no different. Throughout it all, athletes shined, teams went far, and legends lived on.

The Kokomo Perspective is proud to announce its Top 5 Sports Figures in 2020 list. The list comes complete with individuals who made their mark on the year for their accomplishments in the sports world, either within the span of the year or as a final send-off.

5. Carl McNulty

Howard County and the Kokomo school system lost a legend this year, as former Wildkats head coach and basketball great Carl McNulty died in January.

McNulty coached for a record 18 seasons from 1968 to 1986. He played basketball at Purdue and was named an All-American his senior year, averaging 18 points per game and becoming an All-Big Ten selection. A two-time MVP for Purdue, McNulty set the single-game scoring record with 36 points against Indiana and still holds the in-game rebounding record of 27 which he recorded against Minnesota in 1951.

McNulty was selected in the 1952 NBA draft by the Minneapolis Lakers. He played in a series of games versus the Harlem Globetrotters, touring the United States as a member of the College All-Stars. His basketball career was interrupted by his service to his country in the United States Navy. After completing his military obligation, he returned to play briefly for the Milwaukee Hawks. McNulty’s athleticism was evident in his 44-year fast-pitch softball career. He was one of the state’s premier fast-pitch softball pitchers. It is estimated he threw 100 no-hitters.

He was a career educator and touched the lives of countless students. He was blessed to have many wonderful friendships with former students that have lasted to this day. McNulty will be remembered by many of his students as their driver’s education instructor and by Howard County residents as a legend. And legends never die.

4. Zane Downing

The Eastern Comets running back went off this year. The senior recorded 2,014 yards this season on 235 carries and broke the rushing record with a total 4,490 career yards after shattering previous-holder Mike Winger’s 1994 record of 3,199.

Downing also broke the record for rushing touchdowns after a whopping 29 touchdowns in just 11 games, bringing his total to 65 touchdowns in his four-year career. Downing led his team to a 10-1 record and 9-0 undefeated regular season. The Comets took home a second consecutive Hoosier Heartland Conference title in 2020 before finally losing to Lapel in the second round of sectionals.

Downing made the 2020 All-Conference team as well as the 2020 Academic All-Conference team. He hasn’t signed a letter of intent as of now, but his top three colleges are Franklin, Indiana Wesleyan, and Wabash University.

3. Kendall Bostic & Madison Layden

The high-scoring tandem for Northwestern basketball this year caught the eyes of not only Howard County but also the entire country, and their chemistry landed them a spot together at No. 3.

Layden averaged 25.7 points per game last season, and Bostic averaged 20.5. The two combined have more awards than most anyone and led Northwestern to the state championship game. Both Indiana All-Stars and Division I athletes, Layden now plays for Purdue and Bostic for Michigan State. The two are the highest-scoring duo in Northwestern history and were box office attractions for Howard County and all of Indiana.

Layden received the following awards: Indiana All-Star No. 2 in the 2020 class; Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana-2019-20; Max Preps Player of the Year in 2016-17; three-time all-tournament MVP of the Kentucky Hoops for Harvest Showcase in 2017, 2018, 2019; MVP of the Indiana Hall of Fame Tournament in 2018; MVP of the Chicago Land Derril Kipp Showcase in 2020, and that’s just basketball. Layden was all-state in three sports, volleyball, basketball, and tennis, and was a 10-time sectional champion in high school.

Bostic received the following awards: Indiana All-Star No. 10 in the 2020 class; All-Tournament Team in the Kentucky Hoops for Harvest in 2017, 2018, 2019; All-Tournament Team in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Tournament in 2018; and an All-State selection for basketball.

2. Heather Hayes

The IU Kokomo volleyball team just completed an undefeated title to capture a River States Conference three-peat under Head Coach Heather Hayes.

The Cougars were one of the only teams in the country to wear masks throughout practices and competitions, and Hayes said it was a mental hurdle the team overcame early and that the Cougars became tougher for it. The team rode its early momentum to an 18-0 perfect season with a championship cherry on top.

This was the Cougars’ third-straight RSC title and sixth-straight trip to it. Hayes said the 2020 team was the best she’d ever coached. The championship marked the fifth title in program history. The Cougars only dropped three sets throughout the season, and of its 18 wins, 15 were sweeps, including the championship match where the Cougars topped then-undefeated IU East.

Winning a championship is difficult. Winning a three-peat is nearly impossible. Winning a three-peat in a pandemic year is unheard of. Yet, Hayes got the job done in an unprecedentedly difficult year. Her mental fortitude and tenacity to win should be commended, as the Cougars accomplished likely the greatest feat of the 2020 sports season.

1. Shawn Flanary

After 19 seasons at Kokomo and two at Eastern, Tennis Coach Shawn Flanary announced he was stepping away to spend more time and energy with his family.

Flanary walked away with a highly-decorated resume, as he has won Coach of the Year in just about every category possible: 2016 NFHS Coach of the Year, District Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2015, Indiana High School Tennis Association State Coach of the Year in 2015, seven-time NCC Coach of the Year, and NCC All-Sports Coach of the Year in 2015.

With a 299-173 record, as well as seven NCC championships, seven regional championships, and 16 sectional championships including the 2020 season, Flanary said all the success was great. But the most important parts to him were the relationships he’s built and the people he’d gotten to know in that time.

Flanary didn’t rule out a return to coaching in the future. He said there might still be some goals to be accomplished that he may have left on the court in 21 years of coaching. Flanary finished his final season 14-11 as sectional champions once again and finished fourth in the NCC.

His legacy and track record will be tough to replace for Kokomo, as will the deep impact Flanary had on not only tennis athletes but also the youth in the community, which was why he came in at No. 1 on our list.

While not everyone could make the Top 5 list, several still deserve to be acknowledged, and they make our Honorable Mentions list:

Jenn Goad and Tom Mashino. These two kept youth sports going in the summer and stood for all those willing to step up to give kids opportunities to keep doing what they love, especially in trying times.

Mashino kept the ship afloat for the Russiaville Baseball League as league president, while Goad, league president of the Howard County Softball League, worked to ensure a safe and relatively normal experience for the players as both leagues persisted and had successful seasons.

Mark Jansen and Jeff Beeler. The owners of the new minor league basketball team the Kokomo Bobkats brought a new and exciting team to root for in the City of Firsts. The owners worked with sponsors, city officials, and did grassroots community work to secure The Basketball League (TBL) team in Kokomo.

The excitement reached new heights with the announcement of two-time NBA Champion Cliff Levingston as the head coach and is percolating as the league is set to kick off in March 2021.

This is sure to be an economic boost for Howard County and will bring a sports-crazed town together even more to cheer on a new team.

Brandon Chapman. The local host of the “Sounding Off” podcast, Chapman continues to give student-athletes in Howard and neighboring counties a voice with a new medium behind a microphone.

The athletes get interview experience and are treated as professionals as Chapman provides new content for their fans and families.

Chapman has made an effort to include all athletes, particularly those who may not have as big of a voice as some others. For these reasons, he makes the honorable mentions list.