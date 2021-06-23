Perspective announces winner of fishing competition

One local 14-year-old has been fishing since he can remember, and he never misses a chance to go reel in a big one.

Camden Worland is the Kokomo Perspective’s Father's Day "Biggest Catch" Fishing Contest winner. Worland submitted a 38-inch Muskie he snagged with his grandfather, and he said fishing has been his favorite hobby for many years. In the spirit of Father’s Day, fishing long has been a staple for American families and is often the first sport kids learn with their fathers as they’re growing up. Worland has been at it since he was a toddler and said he never looked back.

“I was probably around 3 when I first kind of started fishing with my grandparents and parents. It’s really fun. It’s something to get away and do, and you never know what you’re going to catch and when or anything like that. So it’s just the joy of the unknown, basically,” Worland said.

Worland said he’s always considered fishing to be a sport, and much like other sports, he’s had to work hard to improve over time. He’s picked up on a few lessons along the way, he said, like knowing what fish are biting during certain seasons and developing patience on the water.

He even keeps logs of the fish he’s caught over the years, and has a YouTube channel about fishing as well. Worland knows what bait to use, when to use it, and the prime time windows for reeling in a nice fish. He knows not every fishing outing is a home run as well.

“You know, it can’t be called fishing if you just caught every single fish that day. Sometimes you’re going to go empty-handed. Sometimes you’ll catch a bunch of fish. You just have to bear with it. It’s kind of a challenging sport, I would say,” Worland said.

Worland prides himself on making his own bait. When using his own, he said it’s a “dream come true” when he’s able to snag a fish with it. Hard work pays off in all sports, and fishing is no different.

Worland’s father, David Worland, is one of two men who have been instrumental in developing his son’s fishing hobby. He said he was surprised at how into fishing his son was at first but was thrilled that he spends so much time outdoors doing something constructive.

“It was funny. Two years ago at Christmas I told him, ‘Hey make out your Christmas list. What are you interested in this year? What are you looking for?’ And all he wanted was fishing stuff,” David said. “He said, ‘All I want dad is fish bait. I just want to try every different kind there is so I can find out what works best and what I want the most.’”

He said his son tried many different baits before finally deciding he was going to make his own. Two-and-a-half years later, with all his tools and supplies, Worland lives, breaths, and sleeps fishing, David said.

When Worland asked his dad for a cell phone, David thought, “Oh boy, here we go.” But Worland uses it to take pictures of his fish, log his catches, and make YouTube fishing videos.

“The amount of pride I have for this kid is unreal. He said, ‘Oh Dad, I want a cell phone so that I can take pictures of my fish.’ Sure enough, I talked to his mom, and she got him a cell phone. That’s what he does. He’s not a video gamer. He doesn’t get in trouble. He makes straight A’s. I couldn’t ask for a better kid,” David said.

David said his son has usurped him as the better fisherman in the family. David will struggle with certain fishing poles for several minutes before figuring out how to use them. But with Worland, there hasn’t been a pole he couldn’t work or a fish he couldn’t catch.

Worland’s grandfather, Scott Starnes, helped him reel in the 38-inch Muskie that he won the fishing contest with, and was another fatherly influence in Worland’s life who put a fishing pole in his hands. Fishing is such a readily-available hobby for kids, Starnes said, and he never misses a chance to get out on the water with his grandson.

“We were pretty surprised at how into it he got. I mean, we first started taking him fishing, and he liked doing it and everything. But in the last three or four years, he’s just really gotten into it. He studies fishes. He knows what baits to use and when to use them, which is pretty amazing for a 14-year-old,” Starnes said. “He fishes every day if he can. I wish we lived closer than what we do so I could go with him more often, but we get him over here in Crawfordsville at the lake we live at as much as we can and spend as much time on the water with him.”

Starnes and Worland were teammates in hauling in the winning entry, but Starnes gave his grandson all the credit for bagging it. In a world where content and screens dominate youth these days, Worland is unique in how he spends his time and impressive at his craft.