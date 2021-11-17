Peckinpaugh pushes for competitiveness in first year

After former Wildkats coach Bob Wonnell left the Kokomo basketball job for Taylor High School, KHS doubled down on the Peckinpaugh name, hiring John Peckinpaugh from Noblesville High School after the Kokomo girls’ team saw success under Haley Peckinpaugh in her first year at the helm.

Now Peckinpaugh said he’s ready to put his team to the test after a solid summer and fall, enjoying a full offseason to build chemistry and work on gameplans; something that was robbed of most high school teams in a riddle pandemic season last year. It feels good to get back to normal, for the most part.

“I think we had a good June and July and guys got to know me and what I expect as far as practice goes and development. I think we took some steps forward during those months and then we’ve had a pretty good fall leading up to the season here. We’re excited to see what we can do,” Peckinpaugh said.

In his first year, Peckinpaugh said he just wants to build the foundation for the new culture and develop an identity for his team. Being competitive game in and game out is the number one goal, he said, and after getting with his guys, he’s confident they’ll be ready to roll come tip-off.

Last season the Wildkats went 7-17, subjected to a tough North Central Conference loaded with talented teams. The stop-and-go nature of the pandemic didn’t help either, but hopes are high for an improved 2021, he said. After losing several seniors and Bobby Wonnell Jr. following his father to Taylor, the Wildkats are somewhat young, and their ceiling is a bit of a mystery.

There are a few pieces Peckinpaugh said he will look to rely on this year, though everyone will need to play well.

“I think it all starts with Shayne Spear. I think he’s one of our few guys that got a lot of minutes as a freshman and sophomore. Now as a junior, I think if he can step up into a leadership role and be a vocal leader and bring guys along with him, I think that will play into our success,” Peckinpaugh said. “Also Patrick Hardimon has had a really good fall and I’ve seen his development come a long way. And then Zavion Bellamy, who got a little bit of playing time there at the end of the year. I think those three being juniors are going to have to lead the way for us to be successful.”

The key to changing a culture is holding the players to an extremely high standard and demanding they meet those standards every day, Peckinpaugh said. It’s not an easy transition, but then again winning isn’t supposed to be easy.

There’s a lot of learning that goes into a season early on, he said, as well as building defensive habits early. It might take some time before the Wildkats are a force on the floor again, but Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“We just have to learn how to handle adversity. We start off the brutal first week of Western and then Westfield. Obviously playing Western is always a tough game. Coach Lewis does a great job preparing his guys to play. Then we have one of the best teams in the state that Saturday after Thanksgiving, and they’ll be ready to go. Just handle adversity. We have an end goal in mind, and that may not be winning November but hopefully we can find ways to win in March,” he said.

So far, Kokomo has been a big warm welcome for Peckinpaugh. Seeing Haley’s success in her first season opened some eyes of the Kokomo faithful and reassured them as well, and hopes are high that Peckinpaugh is the right man for the job as well.

Next season will be the first time in Kokomo High School’s history that the two Wildkats varsity basketball teams are coached by a husband and wife duo. KHS Athletic Director Nick Sale said Peckinpaugh was the perfect choice after an extended search for someone committed to the Kokomo community.

“We’re excited to get started,” Peckinpaugh said. “It’s a great place. People care, they want to be involved, and I’m thrilled to be here and be a part of it.”

The Wildkats’ season kicks off Nov. 19 against Warsaw Community High School at 7 p.m at Kokomo Memorial Gym.