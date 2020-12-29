Peckinpaugh is changing the culture at Kokomo

The Kokomo Wildkats girls’ basketball team is starting off strong despite bouts with talented teams and quarantines early in the season.

With a record of 4-4, the team already has racked up as many wins as it had all last season with a new coach at the helm. Haley Cook Peckinpaugh has been providing a young, new spark for the team in her first year as coach, but she gives her players all the credit for their success.

“The amount of hard work they’ve put in has really helped us a lot, so I would definitely attribute that to their hard work and dedication,” said Peckinpaugh, a 2014 graduate of Hamilton Heights High School. “I think that right now, in my personal opinion, I think that our record doesn’t show how much we’ve gotten better over the amount of time that we’ve been together. 4-4 is a good record for the program, but I think how much we’ve gotten better has been incredible.”

The team’s most recent loss was a narrow one to West Lafayette 46-40, and with multiple game cancellations so far, finding a rhythm can be difficult.

Since the first scrimmage against Tri-Central, Peckinpaugh said the improvement has been remarkable and may not show because of the irregularities of the schedule in this difficult year to navigate.

“If you ask anybody, they’ll say the girls have shown a lot of hard work, especially since the scrimmage. We went against Tri-Central, and you know, people saw some good things, some bad things. But I think since that scrimmage we’ve really grown as a team and as a unit,” she said. “And definitely I think that as the year progresses, if we can play some games, you’ll be able to see that improvement some more.”

A big spark to the team has been Peckinpaugh herself. The former basketball standout provides a strong sense of energy and gives the team some fighting edge. From the first scrimmage, Peckinpaugh was hobbling around in a knee brace, but that didn’t stop her from getting up and down the court to direct her team.

The spark comes from an easy source: wanting her team to succeed.

“I want the girls to know that I believe in them, and I believe that they can really accomplish anything they want to. From the beginning, I’ve told this team that we can win a sectional championship, so I needed them to believe that and needed them to buy in. I think that’s what brings a little bit of, you know, spice to the team is that every girl believes on this team that every game we got into, we can win,” Peckinpaugh said.

Peckinpaugh knows what it’s like to be on the court and what it takes to be a strong player and teammate. Following high school, Peckinpaugh continued her athletic career at Indiana Tech, earning three-time All-American, two-time First-Team Academic All-American, three-time All-Conference, two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete, and Indiana Tech Female Athlete of the Year awards.

Additionally, she was the conference record holder for most three-pointers in a game, season, and career when she graduated from Indiana Tech in 2018.

Now eight games into the season, coaching this team at Kokomo is everything Peckinpaugh hoped it would be, minus the pandemic and having to miss time, of course. But for Peckinpaugh, being where she is now is a dream come true.

During their time in quarantine, Peckinpaugh sent the team messages of encouragement to not take their foot off the gas even if they can’t be on the floor. Motivation hasn’t been an issue with this group, she said, so keeping them in shape and in focus during a halt of activities isn’t a chore.

She gives her team assignments. If they can’t be on the floor practicing, they can watch film from previous games. She evens gives them assignments, like writing down three things each player thinks the team should improve on from the last game or what play can be better executed once they return to the floor.

“I mean like, days like today when it’s not super cold, I encourage them to go out and run, get conditioning in, stuff like that,” she said. “So I make sure that they don’t really get down on their conditioning, but I also know that having 10 days off, when we get back into the gym we’re going to really need to focus on our game conditioning. So it’s going to be hard to, you know, hold them accountable completely, but I know that they are doing everything they can.”

Before the season, she was anxious and excited to get started but said she’s even more excited about her team now.

“The fact of the matter is we’re 4-4, and we beat a Carroll team that’s ranked Top 10 in 2A. And we’re their only loss. They’re 9-1, and that game shows just how good we can be. It’s not just because we have a good amount of talent; it’s just because this group is really hard working. They’ll basically do anything for anyone that will believe in them. It’s been a dream come true so far, you know, even if we’re not 8-0 at this point. We’re 4-4, still one of the best groups of kids and coaches and staff that I could ask for,” Peckinpaugh said.

Not every coach’s first year comes in the middle of a global pandemic. Peckinpaugh, who’s the third girls’ basketball coach for Kokomo in three years, said she can learn a lot from her first season at Kokomo and will take that experience with her as she’ll likely be at the helm for a long time.

“Just trying to adapt to what’s going on around you. Things we can’t control, we can’t control. The fact of the matter is I try to tell the girls all the time just to like, go with it. In January, we play the 5th, 6th, 8th, and 9th. We have four games in the amount of six days. It’s just kind of one of those things where I’m like, ‘Girls, we can’t control that, but at least we get to play.’ I think that’s what’s going to make us better, is just that they’re going to know that they can adapt and overcome these type of things, and that’s what’s going to make our program that much stronger,” she said.

Though the Wildkats are in for a streak of games coming off of quarantine, Peckinpaugh wouldn’t want it any other way.

She added that she and her team would “110 percent rather be playing games right now than sitting in the house,” which is indicative of the spirit they bring to the Wildkat program.