Peckinpaugh Fever at Kokomo High School

Kokomo High School is doubling down and betting on the Peckinpaugh name after former coach Bob Wonnell left the program for the Taylor school system.

On May 3, the Kokomo school board approved John Peckinpaugh as the new boys’ basketball coach, and he will join his wife, girls’ basketball coach Haley Cook Peckinpaugh, in rebranding the culture of Kokomo basketball from the ground up. Peckinpaugh said he’s excited to get to work and always admired KHS and the North Central Conference.

“You know, growing up in Muncie, I always kind of loved the tradition of the NCC and know what Kokomo basketball is about. So when [the job] opened, I obviously had some interest already because of Haley, and then as I went through the process and got to know the administration, it was clear that this would be a good fit for our family and where we’d want to grow our family and be a part of this community and try and build something special,” Peckinpaugh said.

Peckinpaugh served the past two seasons as the varsity head boys’ basketball coach at Noblesville High School.

After serving as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Indiana University-Purdue Fort Wayne for a year, Peckinpaugh served as head coach for four seasons at the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne.

After inheriting a team that finished eighth in the WHAC (Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference), Peckinpaugh’s teams posted two consecutive 20-win seasons while advancing to the NAIA National Tournament.

Next season will be the first time in Kokomo High School’s history that the two Wildkats varsity basketball teams are coached by a husband and wife duo. KHS Athletic Director Nick Sale said Peckinpaugh was the perfect choice after an extended search for someone committed to the Kokomo community.

“Early on in the process, what we really focused on a lot was we wanted somebody who was really committed to the community, that wanted to be a part of it and really wanted to spend a lot of time with our feeder system. That’s something that we really find as a need in our town,” Sale said. “John, he really checks every single box in what we’re looking for. We have a young, enthusiastic coach who has had a lot of experience at the college and high school level. He seems like somebody who is really going to help build relationships, and that’s huge at the high school level. We’re just super excited to have him lead our basketball program.”

Peckinpaugh said he is an Indiana basketball junkie, especially growing up in all the rich basketball history in the area. He said his father would drive early in the morning to Newcastle from their hometown in Springport to play basketball.

The YMCA was on Church Street in Newcastle, he said, where Kokomo-natives Jimmy Rayl and Ray Pavy had the famous Church Street Shootout.

His dad would tell him stories about those guys, so he’s been familiar with the grandeur of Kokomo basketball for many years.

“As a third- or fourth-grader, I know who Jimmy Rayl is. I know what Kokomo basketball is about,” Peckinpaugh said. “It’s going to be special for me. I want to build it to where we need to be to compete at the state level. It’s going to take some time and work. We’ve got to get our community involved to get to that point, but I think with the tradition and all the legacy that’s affiliated with Kokomo, I think we can do it.”

Playing under championship banners brings pressure and expectations, and Peckinpaugh said he wouldn’t want it any other way. He said he doesn’t think he could work in a place where expectations weren’t high, so the joy of the pursuit will be chasing those expectations and meeting them over time.

And coaching at the same school as his wife will be a unique and special experience, he said.

“It’s going to mean something to us. You know, I haven’t got to see her coach that much since she got the job. I’m going to get to see her first-hand grow a program and develop players. I think it’s going to be very special to just watch her grow as a coach and hopefully learn a couple things from her. She always tells me when I’m wrong already, so hopefully she shows me what I need to do,” he said.

Haley agreed and said she couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else. Kokomo has given her the warmest welcome, and she can’t wait to grow as a coach and member of the community with her husband at her side as well.

“This is going to be really awesome. It’s a great opportunity, and it’s the first time in Kokomo history … John is the perfect person for this job. He’s really going to try to get the youth program started and get it going, and then we can work on some things together. I think that’s what’s really cool is that the girls’ and boys’ programs can do it together, so I think it’s going to be a really cool opportunity. I’m excited to see what happens,” she said.

Peckinpaugh’s first order of business is to have a player/parent meeting this week and then sit down with some community leaders to establish a bona fide feeder system for the youth in the basketball community.

Workouts will follow, and he said he’s anxious to get to work as soon as possible.