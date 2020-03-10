Parisi Speed School returns to Kokomo

After a five year absence, Parisi Speed School has returned to the City of Firsts.
To prepare for his role as the school's director, Kokomo-native Lucas Jones became certified in strength and conditioning over the summer with a focus on teaching kids. With his franchise now open, it's only the second location in Indiana. Jones said he felt the time was right to start up something like this in Kokomo again and was hopeful it will grow to become bigger and better than before.
“What I’ve noticed is you have access to some of these things outside of Howard County. Go down to Westfield. Go down to Indianapolis … They’re great, but for the kids that can’t travel or they don’t have the money to get there, we don’t have anything in Kokomo, nothing,” Jones said.
A Parisi Speed School first was opened in Kokomo in 2006. It closed nine years later, in 2015, when the previous director relocated it to Missouri.
With the high-level training individuals will receive, enrolling in the Parisi Speed School is not a cheap investment, according to Jones; however, he said he will not turn any person away. The core mission of the program is “to deliver a positive training experience that improves speed of movement and the strength in character regardless of ability or economic status.” With this in mind, Jones turned to Carver Community Center for help.
“I know there’s a lot of families that can’t afford [it]. So when we talk about economic status, that’s what made me approach Carver Center was the thought that I know them being a nonprofit, their doors are open to any kid. They don’t turn a kid away that wants to come in and wants to learn something. That’s the perfect place for us to be,” Jones said.
Jones decided he would divide his time between the Parisi Speed School location at One More Gym (3780 S. Reed Road) and Carver Community Center (1030 N. Purdum St.) to better reach all interested youth in Howard County.
The program accepts individuals of all abilities involved in all sports, ages 7 through college. Students work to improve speed, agility, strength, nutrition, flexibility, acceleration, injury prevention, and enhanced performance.
The purpose of the school is to not only help the youth of the community physically and athletically but also to bring out other characteristics such as honesty, work ethic, self-discipline, confidence, leadership, and teamwork, Jones said. The school potentially could be an outlet for youth to channel their time and feelings positively, according to him.
“A big thing about this is we’ve had youth getting killed in Kokomo,” he said.
The director wonder if the school could have prevented some of the violence had it been opened just months before now. Looking forward, he hopes the school will give youth a place to go to not only improve themselves but also to help them stay out of trouble.
Currently, Jones is looking to grow his team of certified strength and conditioning trainers willing to work with kids. Eventually, he would like to be able to provide more programs for participants and grow the business as more trainers join the team.
Sessions at One More Gym are available now on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday sessions are from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sessions at Carver Community Center will begin on April 6 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A free clinic will be given on Saturday, March 21.
For questions or more information, contact Jones at 765-438-2817 or lucasjonesparisi@gmail.com. Follow the new location on Facebook at “Parisi Kokomo” or on Instagram at @parisikokomo.