Panthers seek to maintain identity

If there’s one thing Western Head Coach Michael Lewis wants his team to focus on this year, it’s enjoying the experience, which he said can be taken away very easily.

The team is returning with a lot of experience, spearheaded by seniors Kyle Sanders, Cooper Jarvis, and Nathanial Liddell Jr., players who have played a lot of varsity in their high school career and hope to churn out a few more wins than the 17-7 Panthers last season.

For now, it’s about controlling what they can control.

“I think, more than anything, it’s just making sure our guys are embraced on falling in love with the process of getting better each day because that’s the only thing we can control especially in the landscape that all of us are operating in right now,” Lewis said. “Just worry about the two hours that we have together each day on trying to get better and pushing each other to improve.”

Newcomers to varsity include junior guard Michael Gaines and brothers Parker and Mitchell Dean. Gaines should give the Panthers a different look offensively with his shiftiness in the game, as Parker is back after a year off, and Mitchell, who played as a freshman last season, hit a growth spurt that has grown the team’s expectations of him as well.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

With this Panthers team, the focus is on keeping the ball rolling and not getting away from who they’ve come to be in recent years.

“For this group, a lot of it is going to be trying to maintain the identity that we’ve built the last three years. We graduated a senior class last year that led us to our first sectional championship that really embraced the identity of being tough on every single possession,” he said. “So that will be some shoes that we have to fill is trying to replace the toughness and leadership that all those guys provided, so that’s going to be a big question mark for us.”

This year, Lewis said players are looking forward to carrying that mantle and said the 2020 team will have a variety of guys that can shoot, pass, drive, and are multidimensional in their skillsets.

Everyone is going in with some questions about how the season will unfold, he said, and the Panthers are no different. It’s just a matter of staying the course and building on the success they’ve had recently.

“I think it boils down to controlling your controllables. There are going to be teams that handle this better than other teams, and I really think it’s going to boil down to the ability to hit reset each day and just focus on that day,” Lewis said. “Like I said, you’re never guaranteed another, and we saw that last year with our regional getting shut down … The teams that do that and don’t worry about things that are outside of their control are going to be able to bounce back and play better as the season progresses.”

Everybody’s time as a high school athlete is short, so the focus this season is appreciating and enjoying the experience while it’s still here, he said.