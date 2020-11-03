Panthers hope to build on foundation from last year

Going into her second season as the Panthers' head coach, Lisa Pflueger is fired up to build on the solid foundation she instilled last season during her first year.

The Western team went 9-14 last season, and Pflueger is hoping to better that as the upperclassmen understand the system better and are paired with a strong freshmen class coming in.

“We’ve got a really strong, solid foundation in place here at Western now. Our upperclassmen have had a year with our system, and now it’s just humming along, to be honest. And we have a pretty strong class coming in from the freshmen group that everyone has been following for a while, and these kids play a lot of basketball,” Pflueger said.

She said the team is full of natural athletes, and although the team is definitely in the second year of the rebuilding process, she doesn’t want to overshadow the talent and experience on the team.

“We’ve got a junior class who has been playing a lot or starting since they were freshmen, and then we’ve got a senior class of kids that are college-level athletes, either in basketball or something else,” she said.

This year, Pflueger is trying to replace the Garber twins (Sammie and Brooklyn) from last season, who both play soccer at IU Kokomo.

The sophomore class this year has weeded out, as some kids dropped who might be more invested in other sports, as basketball is becoming a major serious focus at Western.

When asked about a major focus on the court this season, Pflueger answered simply with all-the-above.

“We are running a, literally, I’m proud to say, a small college-level program. We are running college-level offenses and defenses, and we do scouting. We just do a lot of the things that I saw in college years ago and also from former players that are now coaching, even at D1 schools,” she said.

Pflueger wants to be the aggressor this season. She wants to get out and run and play fast. The Panthers’ first game is Nov. 5 against Eastern, and Pflueger said right out of the gate, she’s going to find out how good the Panthers are this year.

“I think our offense should start really clicking well. We’re going to be able to just flow with it I hope, more than we were able to last year. And I think we’re going to be able to pick up our defensive intensity. I feel like we had a long way to go on that last year. We played hard for sure, but we’re teaching everything from footwork to whatever we can to really improve our defensive intensity,” Pflueger said.