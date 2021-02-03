Not one but two Western freshmen set out to make the record books on Jan. 27.

Gracie Burns and Evan Butcher were those freshmen. Burns set a new record in the 100 backstroke, and Butcher shattered a 36-year-old diving record. Western Swimming and Diving Coach Brad Bennett said the night was very special not only for the athletes but also for the school.

"It’s always a very special moment when a new record goes up onto our record boards. The swimmers and divers on those boards are legends of the program. There are state champions and top-level state competitors on that board, many of whom have moved onto college and done some amazing things there," Bennett said. "Year after year swimmers come in and look at those times and scores. They all work, struggle, and push themselves to be better, always comparing their success to those records. I’m very happy for Gracie Burns and Evan Butcher to earn their spot on the record boards."

Bennett said Burns is a fierce competitor who sets goals for herself and is dead-set on meeting them.

Burns said to have her hard work pay off was incredible.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"At the beginning of the meet I swam backstroke in the 200 medley relay. My time was under 30. I was really excited for my 100 backstroke. I was thinking if I keep my split around 30 I could definitely beat the record," Burns said. "When I got the record I felt something I have never felt. All my hard work has paid off. I told Coach Bennett at the beginning of the season that I wanted to beat the 100 backstroke, and when I did it was so amazing."

For Butcher, Bennett said he narrowly missed the record the week before and came back with a vengeance to shatter the record the following week.

Butcher said coming so close to the record earlier in the season only sparked his hunger for resetting it.

"Breaking the 204.6 point diving record from 1985 was a goal I set for myself at the beginning of the season. A few meets ago I achieved a score of 204, which only pushed me to work harder. I was determined to surpass the previous record, which led me to obtain a score of 232.25, breaking the record by 27 points," Butcher said.

The two young athletes have promising careers ahead of them; the only question now is can they exceed their own expectations and break their own records? They have enough time ahead of them to make the record books once again.