Online registration for the Kokomo P.A.L. spring soccer 2021 now is up and running through April.

Sign up at the league's website: www.kokomopalsports.com.

Click on "player registration," and fill out the info just like filling out a card.

Registration fee is $60, and those interested must pay when registering. Registration will not be complete unless you pay. There will be in-person sign up on a limited basis in the future, but right now is available every Wednesday in April from 10 a.m. until noon.

More sign-ups might be available at a later date. The season will try to start late-April or early-May and run until the end of June.

Games will be played on Saturdays and some Sundays depending on number of teams enrolled in the league.

The P.A.L league is also looking for coaches to help in the 2021 season. Those parents interested in helping can say so on the registration form for their child, or reach out through the league website.

Registration is for ages four to 12. If enough interest is expressed, there will be a 13 to 16 age group also. More information can be found on the league website as it becomes available.

For any questions contact palsports3520@yahoo.com, or find contact info on the league website.