With the growing popularity of ATVs and UTVs, I was asked if I could "shed some light" on the rules and regulations for operating ATVs and UTVs in Indiana.
First of all, I confess that I am a relative newcomer to using an ATV for recreation and hunting applications, and I would be delighted to share what I have learned in my brief experience. You also can pick up a ton of information in a pamphlet booklet available at many sporting goods stores or through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and at their website. There is a detailed publication called The Handbook of Indiana Off-Road Vehicles Laws. It also explains safe operation procedures for ATVs and snowmobiles.
The following information is just a brief discussion of the rules and regulations. There are plenty more, so please get a copy of the booklet described and read it thoroughly.
To start, the state of Indiana currently does not require an ATV safety course, but it is highly recommended. If you operate an off-road vehicle (ORV), which consists of ATVs, UTVs (side by sides), and snowmobiles on public land, you are required to register your vehicle. The only exception is a vehicle that is properly registered in another state and operated by a resident of that state. All ATVs and snowmobiles purchased after Dec. 31, 2003, must be registered. Registration fees are $30 for three years. Registration forms are available from most dealers, most license branches, and the Department of Natural Resources customer service centers, or print one off from the D.N.R. website at www.in.gov/dnr/outdoor/ohv/ohvfaq.html. (I completed my registration at the license branch.)
Upon approval of the registration application, the department will issue two decals and a certificate containing the vehicle number. The pocket-size certificate of registration must be carried with the vehicle and made available for inspection by law enforcement officers. The decals must be attached to both sides of the forward half of the vehicle, and all decals must be maintained in a legible condition and displayed only during the time period when the registration is valid. If your ORV is currently registered and you wish to renew, you may do so online.
An ORV can be ridden on public right-of-way adjacent to a public highway, except a limited access highway, when there is sufficient width to do so without endangering life or property. You may cross a public highway, other than a limited access highway, at a 90-degree angle to get from one area to another, but you must bring your vehicle to a complete stop before crossing. You must yield to all traffic. Cities, towns, and counties have individual laws pertaining to snowmobiles and ATVs. Check these before riding. An ORV may be operated on a street or highway for a special event of limited duration after obtaining permit.
In Indiana, a youth under the age of 18 are not permitted to operate or be a passenger on a ORV without a helmet. This applies to any parent or adult who allows a youth to do so without a helmet. It will be considered a violation of the law. I highly recommend you obtain the D.N.R. booklet and familiarize yourself with the rules and regulations and also read the safety tips and techniques for safe operation of your ORV. They can be a lot of fun if you use them properly.