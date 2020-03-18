Well, I am back to my roots again. Since selling my bass boat a couple of years ago, I have made some adjustments, and I have to confess, it is much different than what I am used to doing.
Believe it or not, I have owned a boat since I was 8 years old. My parents owned a cottage on the river, and it was really shallow water. But my parents insisted that I learn to swim before I was allowed to take my boat out by myself. My first boat was a flat bottom “pram” made of wood. It was every bit of eight foot long, and it was powered by a couple oars. My father and I built wooden floor runners, and I believe I had more invested in roofing pitch to seal any leaks in the floor. But I was proud of that old boat. We made our own anchors by putting concrete in coffee cans and inserting an “eye” bolt in the cement to attach the anchor rope.
Through the years, I gradually moved up to lighter weight aluminum john boats, to semi-V bottom boats, and also to bass boats. Most of the earlier boats I owned were considered row boats, and I even bought a used Neptune “Mitey-Mite” gasoline motor that moved the older heavier boats slightly quicker than manually rowing them. Just after I got married, I obtained a used 10-foot aluminum john boat. I purchased my first electric trolling motor, but I still used the oars in the event the battery went dead. I found a great deal on a 12-foot Sea Nymph aluminum semi-V bottom boat, and I thought that was an aircraft carrier. I eventually purchased a used 5½ horsepower Johnson gas powered outboard motor, and I felt like I was Mario Andretti. It was not long before I purchased some padded swivel seats with backs on them, and I bought a new electronic fish-finder.
One of my neighbors invited me to fish a bass tournament with him. I had caught a few bass, but it was quite by accident because most of my fishing was directed toward fishing for bluegill and crappie. My neighbor and I did quite well in the bass tournament. I was introduced to fishing crankbaits, and we ended up finishing in second place. That more or less got my competitive juices flowing because I decided right then and there I wanted to start fishing competitively. I sold my 12-foot aluminum boat, and I purchased a 15-foot aluminum bass boat with a 40 horsepower Mercury outboard. I thought that 40 horsepower outboard was neat! I felt like I was “burning up” water. I had a bigger trolling motor that had 12 volts powering it and developed about 30 pounds thrust. This boat had two fish-finders and a bilge pump, and I felt like a champion. That was until I started getting “blown off the water” by anglers with big fiberglass boats with 150 horsepower motors. Before I knew it, I was trying to convince my wife that I needed to move up to a much better boat with “toys” that cost big time money. It took a couple of years of constant asking, begging, pleading, and convincing, but I sold that aluminum bass boat and ordered a brand-new 18-foot fiberglass Stratos bass boat powered by a 150 horsepower Evinrude Intruder outboard that had everything I would ever want and need on a boat. The metal flake red, silver, and black ruby paint job was beautiful. (Even if I was not catching fish, I looked good!)
Well, that last statement proved quite untrue. After the “newness” wore off the boat, I replaced the trolling motor with a much larger one that developed 78-pounds of thrust, and it felt like I could actually pull skiers with it. I upgraded the electronics with GPS systems and all the modern equipment that had been developed, and it was a never-ending battle to not be obsessed with making a new purchase every time I visited a boat show or fishing expo.
Well, after a number of years fishing 90 to 100 bass tournaments a season, my “aging body” is telling me, “Hey, we are not able to take those 60 to 70 mph runs across the water.” The old hips, knees, and lower back are taking a beating getting up and down the elevated casting platforms. And while I never got tired of fishing, I got tired from fishing. I started noticing it was getting increasingly difficult getting up at 2 a.m. and driving a number of hours to a boat ramp, fishing an eight-hour tournament in different weather conditions, making the drive back home, preparing the boat for another tournament the very next morning, and trying to get enough rest to be efficient and help my partner in the tournament.
While I do not regret those “good ol' days,” I had to convince myself a change had to be made, so I decided to slow down my fishing endeavors. Instead of fishing all those tournaments, I would sell my boat and return back to my roots of fishing.
I have decided to start fishing retention ponds, farm ponds, gravel pits, and basically go back to “bank fishing.” I intend to keep enough bass tournament tackle that if any of my fishing friends that owns boats need a partner, I can still fish a few tournaments but not as many. It will be quite an adjustment because owning a boat all those years, I could go fishing anytime I wanted. Now, I will be somewhat dependent on someone calling me and extending an invitation to go fishing. But bank fishing is still fun; a boat just makes the angler more mobile and can get from “point A to point B” much quicker and much easier.
I have mentioned many times there is a nice retention pond behind my daughter’s house in Zionsville, and I have caught huge numbers of bluegill and bass in the five- to six-pound range from the bank! Yes, I miss my boat, and I miss the ability to idle around the water watching my electronics and charting the water temperature, the type of bottom configuration, the weed lines, the rocks, the stumps, etc., but it is still fun and exciting, especially when I am “bouncing a worm on the bottom” and feeling the weeds and detecting that “tap, tap, tap” as a largemouth bass inhales the plastic worm. I reel in the slack line and “set the hook,” and I feel the fish trying to escape. I get that rush of excitement as yet another bass is caught, photographed, and released back into the water.
I have said it many times: fishing is fun no matter how you do it. I still enjoy the “fun fishing,” and now the only competition is between the fish and an aging outdoor columnist that will never outgrow his love for fishing and passing the tradition to younger anglers.