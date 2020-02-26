I have been informed that many hunters will start using their trail cameras in the early spring, and the weather can be very unstable and unpredictable.
Many of the hunters who have contacted me state they usually pull their cameras out shortly after the hunting season starts. I normally place my trail cameras out in April or May, and I might take a few of them out by November. But I still leave a few in the woods until February just to get an idea how many deer and how many bucks survived the hunting seasons.
First of all, you need to consider that leaky batteries can be devastating to your trail camera’s life expectancy. Any and all batteries, regardless of the manufacturer, can lose battery power after a period of time. This can happen while the camera is fastened to a tree switched on or sitting on a shelf at your house turned off. If you ever discover corrosion in the battery compartment, you need to properly remove and clean it. Hopefully, the corrosion has not penetrated the electronics, and it is possible to clean and repair some of the damage. The corrosion can be harmful to your skin and eyes, so wear latex gloves and safety glasses and properly dispose of the leaking batteries. You can use an old toothbrush to dislodge the bulk of the corrosive material. Now, dip a cotton swab in either vinegar, lemon juice, or a quality electronic contact cleaner, and clean the terminals thoroughly. The acid will neutralize the potassium hydroxide, and providing you caught the leak in time, the camera should work just fine.
As far as proper storage, I remove all the batteries and the SD card, and I wrap the mounting strap of the camera around to where it covers the lens and/or the IR sensor to prevent any scratching damage. I suggest you put each camera in a soft bag or even wrap them in a towel to protect any vital parts during storage.
Most trail cameras will have a pretty sufficient rubber gasket that will make a waterproof seal to keep rain and snow out of the camera, but over a period of time, that gasket seal can break and create problems. I advise you to keep tabs on that gasket, and if it shows any indication of breaking or cracking, replace it. Also, the closing snaps are usually pretty reliable, but if any of them break or lose tension, it can allow moisture to enter the camera. Closely monitor those as well. (I also suggest possibly carrying a can of compressed air so you can blow out any cobwebs, dirt, or spiders from inside the camera or clean off the lens and IR sensor.) A little soap and water can be used to clean the outer box of the camera and inspect the mounting straps for any indication of squirrel damage.
During the colder months, I might check my SD cards every couple of weeks just for the exercise. If there is snow on the ground, you can really get an idea of deer movement in your area. If you have trail cameras out, you can visually see what deer are still there. Last year, my grandson placed one of his trail cameras close to one of my tree stands in September just before deer season came in, and he forgot the camera. He and I got to talking, and he remembered the camera was still on the tree. It was in mid-February. He was working, so I told him I would retrieve his camera the next day. I drove up and was amazed. There were numerous deer and tracks were everywhere. I found his camera and removed it and headed back to the truck. I checked the camera, and it indicated there were over 2,000 pictures on the card. The camera powered up, but the batteries were practically dead. Once I got home, I thoroughly cleaned and Qremoved any/all corrosion, and I downloaded the photos to my home computer. I checked every picture and was amazed by the number of deer that paraded by the tree stand.
Running trail cameras can be fun and addictive. I always said I would never use trail cameras, but I now have 25 of them. I still want more. If you take care of them you can make the most out of your investment.