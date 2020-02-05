I know there are many people out there who have been awaiting the opportunity to go ice fishing. So far, Mother Nature has not been cooperating.
Golly, it seems like Indiana cannot make up its mind what it wants to do. We had some snow in October, and then it got back up into the 50- to 60-degree range. That is not very conducive for the “hard-water” angler. I have heard reports of several mishaps where people have fallen through the ice, and I also have been asked numerous times, “How much ice is needed for safe ice fishing?”
Well, from as much information as I can get and from personal experience, if the ice is three inches or less, stay off! I recently read a chart stating four inches of ice could support 200 pounds, five inches of ice could support 800 pounds, seven inches of ice could support 1,500 pounds, and eight inches of ice could support 2,000 pounds.
For the most part, I would have to agree that these are pretty correct assessments. I would highly recommend before attempting to go out on the ice that you should have some idea of the thickness.
I have never been brave enough to go out on the ice without obtaining some information concerning the thickness of the ice, and there are several avenues to finding out information. Today, with internet access available, you can contact friends on social media and even tackle shops close to where you want to go fishing. There are several ice fishing pages on Facebook that can provide you with information. If you travel to a spot and locate a fishing tackle store, they are more than happy to furnish you with information regarding ice thickness and fishing reports.
Just to be safe, I do not recommend you go ice fishing alone just in case a situation should occur. Having a friend to help you could actually save your life. Back in my ice fishing days, I always carried a long length of rope in case someone fell through the ice. That way I could toss them the rope, and I could pull them out. I also had a flotation device and carried some homemade hand-held ice picks in case I fell through the ice. I could jab the ice picks into the ice and hopefully get out of the freezing water. I know it sounds crazy, but I also had a set of extra clothing in my truck if I had to change out of wet clothes
We all have heard of hypothermia, and it can occur within minutes of falling into cold water when the body temperature drops to 95-degrees Fahrenheit. The victim will normally exhibit shivering, slurred speech, weak pulse, and memory loss, so it is extremely important to get them warmed up and professional help as soon as possible.
Hopefully, none of us will ever experience this situation, but it is advisable to be prepared. Many ice fisherman think having a drink of “spirits” can keep you warm, and that is false. It will reduce your heart rate. If I drink anything while ice fishing, it is hot coffee, and if you prefer, hot chocolate.
I often have sat on the ice jiggling a bait, and while awaiting a bite, I will watch and observe the anglers around me. I have seen snow mobiles, ATVs, and even automobiles driven out onto the ice, and I have been apprehensive and concerned about those vehicles falling through. Personally, I have never been brave enough to attempt such an endeavor, but if I lived in Minnesota or Wisconsin where ice can get extremely thick, like five or six feet, I might consider driving my ATV and towing an enclosed shelter. But, for living in Indiana and the inconsistency of ice thickness, I will be content to simply wear my ice cleats and pull a sled behind me.
Ice fishing is, and can be, a lot of fun, and you certainly can catch a bunch of fish.