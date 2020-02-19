When the Indiana archery deer season started Oct. 1, I had many people approach me in the mall, grocery store, and even as I was walking out to get the mail from our mail box and ask me, “How is your deer season going?”
Many of these people shared their “success story” with me and just happened to have pictures of their accomplishments. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that! Every person has the right to be proud of harvesting a deer, especially using archery equipment.
What sometimes I struggle with is when the person states, “It is not a monster buck with huge antlers, but will be great for the freezer.”
In my opinion, the old adage of “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” is correct! Sure, there is not a hunter out there who would not want or dream of taking a “monster buck” like we see on television shows that score in the high 180s or above, but not all of us are fortunate enough to have access to such hunting areas that produce these “Jurassic bucks.”
Personally, I have hunted for 55 years, and I have taken only two bucks that scored over 140. I don't believe I have ever seen a whitetail buck that would score above 160 to 170 in the wild. But I have seen some “juiced-up” bucks behind fences that were humongous and what could be referred to as “high-dollar pay” for bucks.
Throughout my career as a deer hunter, I have taken an unbelievable total of deer from Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. There were some decent bucks and mature does in the total, and earlier in the beginning of my hunting career, there was also a number of “lesser” quality deer, such as smaller, scraggly bucks with broken antler tines that needed to be “culled out of the breeding pool.”
But I had not taken any small, younger deer like fawns, yearlings, and button bucks. Even though they are perfectly legal for harvesting, I decided to pass on the opportunity. Yes, I had to “eat a few tags,” but I never regretted the decision.
With that being said, I will never stand in judgment of any hunter who harvests a deer that is taken legally and ethically. I saw a few photos of rather small deer taken by hunters that I might not have taken, but it is your right to harvest whatever deer you decide you want. You purchased your hunting license and devoted the necessary time preparing and practicing for the hunt, and no matter what, no one, nor any organization, has the right to condemn you on your choice.
I was asked to join a certain organization that will remain anonymous that promotes deer hunting, and one of their goals is to figure out a way to “manufacture” trophy bucks. I don’t necessarily mean that is a bad mission, but not everyone is interested in trophy antlers. When I mentioned that I was not considered a trophy hunter, filling my freezer was what I was more concerned with. I was more or less not considered “member material.”
Some of the directors stated they were not into harvesting does for the freezer, and many were actually “passing” on shooting bucks that “scored less than 160 inches.” Well, I am getting older, and I don’t have time to carry a tape measure, pencil, and pad to measure antler length, circumference, antler spread, etc. By the time I do all that, climb back into the tree stand, and get my weapon ready, that deer would have run several hundred miles before I could get a shot.
For the sake of argument and not offending anyone, I do not expect you to justify your decision to shoot any deer, and I also do not expect for me to justify to you any deer I decide to harvest. That is not the reason I hunt, and it should not be the reason you hunt either.
I prefer to drive Dodge trucks, and maybe you prefer to drive Chevy trucks, Ford trucks, and other brands. They will all hopefully get you to and from your hunting locations. We can still be friends no matter what vehicle you drive, and we can still be friends no matter whatever deer you harvest.
We as hunters need to support each other, and we are stronger in numbers and weaker when we argue and condemn each other. If you want to shoot a bow, shoot a bow of your choice. If you want a firearm, buy one. If you don't, don't buy one. You should never feel the need to justify to me or anyone else the reason you harvested a deer, regardless of size.