If you were successful harvesting a huge buck this past deer season, or if you have had one from years past that you would like to have scored for record book consideration, Bob Graber is the man you want to contact.
Graber is a resident of Peru, and he is the official measurer for the Boone and Crockett Club, Pope and Young Club, the Longhunter (muzzleloader) Club, and the Indiana Record Book Club.
Throughout the state of Indiana, there are fewer than 20 people certified to complete the measuring process. Graber has been a certified measurer since the mid-1980s, and he has traveled many miles to outdoor expos and shows to assist in measuring bucks for other hunters. He also takes his skills to other states like Michigan and Kentucky.
There are actually a number of different scoring methods, but the most widely-accepted method is the Boone and Crockett method that considers any animal taken with archery, black powder, and modern firearms. The Pope and Young recognizes animals taken with archery equipment, and Longhunter recognizes those taken with black powder equipment. The Hoosier Record Book accepts deer harvested in the state of Indiana.
To qualify for acceptance, the buck must be measured by an certified person who has had extensive training and lots of practice, and it has to meet certain requirements. The Boone and Crockett system of measuring includes a variety of complicated measurements to achieve a final total. These required measurements include individual tine lengths, length of the main beams, circumference, and inside spread. The antlers must have a 60-day “drying” period before the score is considered.
I had the pleasure of talking with Graber recently in his booth at the Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo. He told me he loves measuring deer and helping hunters. I mentioned to him I had two respectable bucks hanging in my den, and I always had considered having them “scored” but just never did. (I struggle to remember the exact date of the harvests, but I know they were in the mid- to late-1990s.) Graber told me to bring them to him, and he would be delighted to score them for me. He said he had scored deer for other hunters who actually had bucks qualify for acceptance in the Indiana Record Book Buck standings, and they never considered having them “scored” until recently.
I made the short drive to Peru to visit with Graber, and as he was scoring the two bucks I had, I could not help but notice the joy he was having while going through the measuring process. He had pieces of masking tape that were placed along the antlers of the deer, and he was talking with me, measuring the dimensions, and recording the numbers on a sheet of paper. We talked about deer hunting and all the places he has been since becoming an official scorer/measurer. He said he has had so much fun and has had the pleasure of measuring some fantastic bucks.
Although there is no cost involved in the scoring of the buck deer, if you ever watch the process of measuring, re-measuring, recording the numbers, and time involved, most people will “offer a tip.” Trust me, it will be more than earned and appreciated. I was very impressed with the knowledge and proficiency he displayed as he went about his work. I imagine I talked with Graber and asked questions for well over two hours, and that time was extremely informative and fun. Graber is a very friendly and personable man, and I am proud to call him a friend.
If you have a buck you have harvested here in Indiana and want to have it scored, you can contact Bob Graber at 317-432-0290 or email him at bobgraber@comcast.com.