One local’s rise to racing stardom

Though thousands of children in the Kokomo area grow up wanting to play sports, one local has raced to the top of his sport in record time and is laying the blueprint for local drivers.

Parker Price-Miller is a professional World of Outlaws sprint car racer and 2016 graduate of Kokomo High School. Growing up he played basketball, football, and baseball, and said he could have played college baseball if he wanted. But another sport caught his eye when he was 12, and he hasn’t been able to look away since.

“Up until I was 12 years old, that’s all I really wanted to do was play baseball. And then my stepdad sponsored a kid that raced, and they wanted to go watch and check it out,” Price-Miller said. “And I didn’t go because I wasn’t really interested then. So then they went and then asked if I’d want to try it out.”

He agreed, and the next weekend the family went on a family outing while Price-Miller tried his turn at junior sprint cars. It was a five-horsepower motor on an eight-mile track, he said, so it was nothing too crazy. But what followed was an addiction to driving that turned into 20 weekends out of the year for two years, Price-Miller said, before he officially began racing bigger sprint cars at age 14.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) called Parker-Price when he was still 14, and he quickly signed a contract with the company to race for them. This lasted from the beginning of 2014 for “half a year”, he said. When TRD held an event at a bigger and more dangerous track, Price-Miller said he and his family agreed it was safer he stayed home, mentioning he had been involved in a few accidents in the past.

This resulted in TRD firing Price-Miller from the team, and he turned his attention to the safer winged sprint cars, he said.

“I took a few hard wrecks, so I wanted to start racing winged sprint cars because they’re a little bit on the safer side. You don’t see as many accidents on the winged side of stuff,” he said.

Price-Miller started pursuing winged cars in 2015, and the rest is history.

Since his start in winged sprint cars, the 23-year-old has captured 31 wins on dirt tracks in the United States, Canada, and Australia. He has two wins in the competitive and prestigious World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, and one win on the All-Star Circuit of Champions. Price-Miller also is a two-time Canadian Nationals winner in 2016 and 2018.

He recently was featured on Fox Sports (FS1) in his debut for NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson and Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) at Knoxville Raceway in racing NASCAR trucks. Knoxville, Iowa is considered the sprint car capital of the world.

He drove the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado in the inaugural Corn Belt 150 on July 9. Despite his battery getting knocked loose in an early wreck during the race, Price-Miller was able to make it to the finish line.

Despite his years of success, recently Price-Miller has taken it to the next level and it is paying off, but with no shortage of hard work, he said.

“This industry is all results-driven, so if you’re not making any noise or doing good, then the camera and spotlight is not on you. I had a really good year last year with a very popular team, and things just didn’t work out so I didn’t get to continue with them. So I actually started my own team this year. Starting a team in the World of Outlaws is a very big project. In my personal opinion, I think they’re the greatest racecar drivers in the world, including Formula 1 drivers, NASCAR drivers, and IndyCar drivers. I think it’s the most raw motorsports out there,” Price-Miller said.

Price-Miller’s team didn’t go quite as smoothly as he had hoped, he said, and he was looking for a new direction. Now, Price-Miller currently competes in select 410 Sprint Car events nationwide for his new crew chief, Guy Forbrook and Forbrook Motorsports.

Forbrook is a nine-time Knoxville Raceway track champion. When he doesn’t race for Forbrook, Price-Miller will enter his own entry in events under the name PPM Motorsports.

One thing is for sure, Price-Miller isn’t slowing down any time soon. At only 23, he has many more opportunities to continue to build his racing legacy. Price-Miller will race in what he calls his biggest race of the year, the 60th Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, which run from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. He said coming from Kokomo helped shaped him into the racer he is today.

“I think whenever you look at sprint car racing, Indiana is the place to be. You get guys from California, Australia, New Zealand; they all want to move to Indiana because it’s just the central hub of sprint car racing, kind of like how the central hub for NASCAR is Charlotte,” Price-Miller said. “Luckily I was born right here in the middle of it. The next step from here is either IndyCar or NASCAR. Honestly, what I’m doing right now I’m very, very happy with … I would definitely like to have my shot at running NASCAR full-time, but my biggest dream in racing is to run the Indy 500 one time. Hopefully, the opportunity comes around in the next few years.”

Though baseball was once Price-Miller’s favorite sport, it’s clear he’s found a promising career in racing. He may still be able to live vicariously through his younger brother, Grayson Miller, who he enjoys watching play for Western Middle School.