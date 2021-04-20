On your marks: Local 5-year-old boy races RC cars competitively and is taking grown men to task on the track

There’s a deep-rooted and still-growing community in racing remote-controlled cars in the Kokomo area, and at Infinity RC Speedway on Main Street, one local boy is racing against adults and, in many cases, ending up on top.

Seger Atherton, 5, has been racing RC cars for as long as he can remember. His father, A.J. Atherton, owns Infinity RC and Infinity Shocks, which builds racing shock absorbers for different types of racecars in the shop in Kokomo. He has been racing RC cars for seven years and built a shop in Kokomo because there weren’t any in the area.

He put a controller in his son’s hand as soon as he could. Seger took to it pretty quickly, and it wasn’t long before he was holding his own against experienced adult racers.

“I was this close. He just barely got me,” Seger said after losing a close race last Tuesday to a grown man.

Seger wasn’t deterred though and was anxious to get back in another race. With his cool cowboy boots and racecar shirts, Seger was not shy about getting in on the action, sometimes even going onto the track to adjust the cars for the racers.

He said he’s looking forward to growing up and racing real cars, but for now he’s happy to work with what he’s got. Seger races three classes of cars: 17.5 late model, United States Auto Club (USAC) RC sprint cars, and street stock RC cars.

Though just starting the USAC sprint racing recently, Seger said those cars are his favorite to race.

A.J. has been impressed with how far his son has come with racing at just 5 years old.

“When he first started, I mean it’s like anything else. It’s like riding a bike. It takes a long time to learn it,” A.J. said. “It’s been a major progression since then. It took him a while to get fast and to get good at it, but I mean, as he’s grown, he’s just kind of took to it like a fish to water.”

Seger still is learning how to lose graciously, A.J. said, and his competitive fire comes alive when the race starts.

If A.J. would let Seger race the fastest cars, he would, but it’s a progression that takes time, he said. Seger races with mostly adults now since there aren’t a whole lot of kids his age interested who are as good as he is.

Racers compete for trophies and plaques mainly. A.J. said if they aren’t racing for those awards, they try to at least give podium finishers stickers with their time or placing on them.

“He can get really frustrated when he doesn’t do well because he knows he likes winning. Of course everybody likes winning, but some days you can’t win. You know, a lot of times I’ll tell him, ‘In order to win, sometimes you first must learn how to lose graciously,’” A.J. said. “It is sometimes comical to see the fits some of the grown-ups throw if he’s able to beat them. Makes you wonder who the kids are in the equation.”

He said on big show days, there are people who come from as far as Danville, Ill., and Rochester, Ind., with others coming from Marion, Indianapolis, Anderson, and Fort Wayne. A good portion of them comes to race multiple times a week.

Seger will continue to race until he’s old enough to climb into a real car, and then he’ll race some more, he said.

For now, he’ll have to settle for schooling grown-ups on the RC race track, but he doesn’t mind.