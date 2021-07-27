‘Not your ordinary ballgame’ coming to Kokomo Municipal Stadium

Though the Kokomo Jackrabbits wrap up their season in the middle of August, a softball game will be held at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in September and is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

On Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., organizer Pat Mills is bringing “Not your ordinary ballgame” to Municipal Stadium, where softball players over the age of 55 will play an exhibition game including comedy acts and skits from the players, umpires, and coaches. The event will be free, with a goodwill donation encouraged for Gilead House. Mills, with her alter ego “Nurse Humdinger, PTD”, (part-time doctor) will organize the event and bring together two teams – the Old Geezers and the Old Fogies – in a duel for bragging rights. Mills said she hopes to bring a smile to all audiences and raise some money for a good cause.

“Laughter is the best medicine,” Mills said. “That is what I say all the time.”

Mills has been a certified clown for 28 years now, making house calls and raising spirits of those who need it most, or entertaining at gathering or party, she said. She’s organized softball games in Flora, Ind., in the past where she lived with her husband before returning to Kokomo in 2015.

Back then, the players dressed in drag to entertain the audience, and raised money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for many years. There won’t be drag this year, she said, but many whacky skits and gimmicks will be thrown in to keep the audience laughing and engaged.

Mills said she is looking for volunteers. She needs at least 15 players per team, two team managers, four umpires, and an announcer or two.

Concessions will be available at the stadium, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to find decent parking.

Anyone interested in playing, umpiring, managing, or announcing should call or text Mills at 765-252-3854.

“I just want to help. I’m 83 years old, so I have lots of time on my hands. I just want to do what I can,” Mills said. “A lot of people would just like to do something different. The reason I’m going with the older people is because it seems like everything that’s done is for younger people, younger people involved and everything. I just thought maybe getting senior citizens involved would help.”