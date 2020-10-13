Northwestern Youth League now undefeated champions

The Northwestern sixth-grade football team continued its winning streak last week, going undefeated to win the championship.

The team, which hasn’t lost a game in three years (19-0), squared off against the Marion Giants Thursday night to a packed house and squeezed out a 13-7 win. Head Coach Jason Braden said it has been years of chemistry and development that shaped the team into one to be feared.

"We've had them since the third grade. A lot of them we've had since flag football time," Braden said. "We've built that nucleus with these boys and watched them develop over the years, and every year they get better and better and better."

The championship game consisted of several big plays. Quarterback Aiden Robinson threw a beauty of an older-the-shoulder pass to AJ Jackson late in the fourth quarter for a touchdown. Robinson was ready to credit everyone but himself.

"Our line's blocking great, and our receivers are catching the ball. Running backs are running it," said Robinson.

Nolan Tarrh also had a big game, securing the first touchdown from another Robinson pass and extra point to give the Tigers the advantage.

The Tigers' defense held on a fourth-and-goal to seal the game

The Tigers weren’t worried about moving on to the middle school leagues and said the competition won't be any more even, not for this team.

"It'll still be us winning," said Keaton Ropes, left tackle/defensive end.

Assistant Coach Scott Robinson said the boys were treated like men from a young age.

"We treat them like varsity athletes. We feel like you push them like they're 17- or 18-years old, they'll react like they're 17- or 18-years-old. And they do," he said.

The championship win, Braden said, was a dream come true for his players.

"These boys had a goal at the beginning of the year, and that was to play in the championship game underneath the lights on our home field," Braden said.

Elementary was a breeze for the Tigers; all eyes to middle school.