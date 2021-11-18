Northwestern Tigers press restart in 2021

The absolute most common theme in 2021 is a happy return to normalcy after an outlier of a year in 2020, which resulted in disaster for most programs in the country. The Northwestern Tigers were no exception.

After an abysmal season for the Tigers, plagued by cancellations and tough losses, coach Jim Gish is back to the drawing board with a young team ready to restart. The Tigers went 2-12 last season (Max Preps), which is abnormal for Gish, and there’s simply no other way to put it: The pandemic cast a long shadow last season.

“Obviously with the inconsistencies that played into last year, it’s been nice to just have the ability to work on some of the foundations and what we try to get done offensively and defensively through that summer and fall time period,” Gish said. “With the fact that we did have a very young team last year, we’re returning several of those guys this year, we just felt like a lot of things from last year were distorted throughout the year. So consistency has been the biggest benefactor for us going into November.”

The Tigers return their two leading scorers from last season, which helps tremendously, Gish said, after graduating a lot of contributors before the 2020 season. Tempering expectations after such a wild season last year can be difficult, but Gish said the standards for success at Northwestern never change.

“I think any time that we move into the season, the goal is always the conference. As we move into the season, the first-and-foremost goal is to look at those conference games and be competitive in each of those and put ourselves in position to have success in the top of our conference,” Gish said.

The next part of it is looking at where the team begins, examining the potential and setting goals to actualize that potential throughout the year. The Tigers need to play defense well, have an emphasis on effort in rebounding and each player needs to recognize their role and stick to it, Gish said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

This can be difficult, as players often need to adjust to the roles the coaches need them to play, or in other cases, change from a role they’ve been in comfortably their entire basketball lives, he said. It’s all about seeing a progression game-by-game, Gish said, and making sure there aren’t repeated mistakes.

Fundamentals are great home bases to come back to regularly throughout the season, and Gish said the team will rely on them heavily in 2021.

“We don’t want to take a step back. So what does that look like? What are those things? Well, we know moving into games we need to have 12 or less turnovers. So we can’t start our season averaging 15 turnovers. Hopefully if it’s at that 12 number, as we progress through the season then 10 becomes our mark. We have set some goals with offensive rebounding and turnovers. Some of those things that we saw last year that were a big deficiency for us, we’ve really marked those as goals this year,” Gish said.

Depth is a strength the Tigers will rely on this season, he said. The other side to that, though, is making sure everyone down the roster knows their exact role. This can get tricky, but Gish said everyone is bought in and ready to prove it on the court.

The players have proven their hunger and determination in the offseason, staying in the gym and the weight room and working on their skills as if it’s a luxury to work; one that was robbed in 2020.

“For us, as we approach the gym each and every day, we’re trying to help these young men define what their role is. Sometimes that role isn’t what we want it to be, and so can they work through that and still understand that the success that we all have is a benefit? We’re really optimistic about the depth this year. The time that they’ve put in … we’re just really encouraged that we now look like a high school group of young men,” he said.

The Tigers kick off 2021 at Caston High School Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.