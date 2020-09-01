Northwestern soccer teams on track for exceptional seasons

The Northwestern boys and girls soccer teams have been on track for favorable seasons again this year – both with new head coaches and returning healthy athletes.

Girls

With Drew Marshall as new head coach, the Lady Tigers have adopted a new formation. The girls have been passing effectively; however, Marshall said the team needs to work on finishing.

“One thing they need to work on a little bit is just their finishing, when to actually pull the trigger and take the shot or when to pass the ball across the basic goal versus taking a shot that’s a lesser of a situation … Their movement on and off the ball is starting to get to where we need to be,” Marshall said.

Players Ashlyn Johnson and Emma O’Dell have been two of the offensive leaders of the squad so far. Additionally, freshman Bethany Loveless has had a big impact on Northwestern, according to Marshall.

“She came in, and I told her from the get-go she would have to earn every single playing minute. She would have to earn a varsity spot. She has now started every game she’s played,” Marshall said. “So as a freshman, she’s starting on a team with mostly seniors. She’s really come together. She’s doing really well at controlling the middle field. She just has a ton of actual soccer knowledge that she’s able to make an impact.”

The defense has stepped up this season, including players Madyson Baxter, Ashlyn Markley, and Ellie Boyer. The defense has saved the team from several situations that could have gone south, Marshall said.

The Lady Tigers are currently 3-0-1 on the season, defeating Argos (5-2), Kokomo (3-0), and Oak Hill (5-1), and tying with Westfield 1-1.

Playing the Lady Wildkats always has been a fun county rivalry, Marshall said. Northwestern was excited to redeem themselves this season after falling short last year, 0-3. The Lady Tigers were missing a few key players last season, including Boyer, who suffered from a softball injury.

Marshall said the team was looking forward to battling ranked teams Hamilton Heights and Western this fall. With Northwestern’s talented lineup, he anticipated some intense matchups.

“The group that we have now, that will create really more interesting contests and a really great competition on both sides of the game,” Marshall said. “From my past years’ players that I have coached on the Western team, it’s always fun to play them and see how they’ve grown. Hamilton Heights has been getting the better of us the last couple years. I would like nothing more than to start changing that.”

The game against ranked West Lafayette was canceled earlier this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disappointed Marshall, as the Lady Tigers missed out on stiff competition.

Northwestern will travel to Frankfort to face the Lady Hot Dogs at 5:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Boys

A week before the season started, the Northwestern boys gained a new head coach in Aaron Longgood. Through all the changes the team has faced this year from COVID-19 to Longgood’s hiring, he said the Tigers have adapted well.

“I think I was really blessed with a group of guys that I have coming there, and they’ve worked extremely hard,” Longgood said. “These guys are giving the right attitude rather than worrying about the season. They’re playing every game and practice like it could be their last. I think they’ve got just great mental determination and great focus to reach their full potential. That’s really all I could ask for as a coach.”

Since his time with Northwestern, Longgood has focused on more player development, physically and mentally. Additionally, he has held more physically-demanding practices, which has paid off noticeably this season, he said.

“You can really tell with these guys. They’re giving me a lot of good feedback. (They) pretty much ran circles around every other team we’ve played physically. Once we combine that with our skill and our passing ability and our possession ability, it’s definitely a good thing to watch,” Longgood said.

The Tigers are currently 5-1, defeating Delphi (5-1), Carroll (2-1), Mississinewa (3-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (9-2), and Kokomo (9-0). Northwestern’s only current loss came from the first game of the season against West Lafayette (1-3).

Jackson Hale returned to Northwestern after sitting out last season due to an ACL/MCL tear. Having the Division I-quality player back was a great addition to the team, Longgood said.

“He’s athletic. He’s big. He’s quick. He’s an excellent passer. He’s got excellent technical ability. He can score from just about anywhere. Having him back is huge … He’s scoring at a really high rate for just playing [six] games,” Longgood said.

Drew Bowser and Zam Miller have added to the scoreboard for the Tigers, as well as helped with leadership on the field from up top. Kai Jackson also has brought in some goals for the team. Hunter Mohr has done the dirty work for the squad, Longgood said, utilizing his big and physical stature in his defensive midfielder position. Weston Hearn, Max Garro, Kolby Ahnert, and Zach Van Osdale have been on the back line, bringing experience and physicality.

Additionally, the recent return of Wes Miller in the game against Kokomo was a huge plus for the team, according to Longgood. The senior had been exposed to COVID-19 and took proper precautions and measures of quarantine so he could return to the field as soon as possible.

“He was out. Someone in his family actually came across with COVID. (He) followed all the guidelines, never at-risk for our team or anything like that. He’s actually cleared to play now, so [he’s] back in practice and playing,” Longgood said. “He’s going to be a huge boost to our team just because he’s one of our best players.”

The team is looking forward to good competition in the conference tournament and hopes to face West Lafayette again.

Northwestern will host Taylor this Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m.