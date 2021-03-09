Northwestern senior ready to make up for lost time

After the season was canceled last year, one Northwestern senior is chomping at the bit to get back out on the diamond, and with the COVID numbers decreasing and warm weather well on its way, he’s preparing for a career year with the Tigers.

During the pandemic layoff, Jeremy Bell was able to participate in summer leagues and keep up his grind so when the 2021 season begins, he’ll be ready to go. Now, he’s excited to get started and already has his eyes on a sectional championship.

“We’re really excited. I’m really excited personally. You know, we’ve been in the fieldhouse for months practicing since January. We’re in a small space. It’s not like on the diamond or anything like that, so I’m really pumped to get out there,” Bell said. “I’ve been working with my uncle here since freshman year, and you know, it’s my big year. Being out from COVID last year, the season got canceled, I’m really pumped up to get out there, give it my all, have fun with the guys, and win a sectional championship this year.”

On his travel team, the Indiana Eagles, in 14 games Bell posted a .467 batting average, hitting 21 of 45 at-bats along with 12 RBIs and 14 runs.

Bell and his uncle Tom Cassidy get practices and workouts in at Bible Baptist Church on Dixon Road, and in the carpeted gym they can work on fielding, in-game situations, and other reps to stay ready for the season.

“I just kept working and kept grinding, even though I didn’t get a high school season. This year, to prove myself and get out there and get exposure is one of the big things, and that’s where I really have to make up ground,” he said.

Bell said he’s ready to see the crowds return to the ballparks.

He loves the dirt, the smell, and the camaraderie of fans and their kids enjoying the atmosphere. There is a lot of hope for 2021, and he thinks live baseball could be a nice vehicle back to some form of normalcy. From growing up watching The Sandlot to just getting dirty out on the field, Bell said baseball is the love of his life. While he played football and dabbled in other sports as well, he always came back to baseball.

“It’s the love of my life. It’s baseball. There’s nothing else like it. I was a multisport athlete. I played football and ran cross-country and stuff like that. There’s just nothing like baseball. I can’t explain it. It’s just the smell of the dirt, just being outside with everybody, the crowd, the food, the fans,” he said. “One of the best things I love about baseball is getting dirty, so every game I challenge myself to get all dirty.”

Bell thinks the ceiling for his Tigers team this year is high. There are a lot of young players coming in who are good with the potential to be great, he said, and he’s eager to step up as a leader this year for his team.

This year’s focus will be on establishing a team-first mentality, versus individual stats for the players. Bell raved about the environment at Northwestern that allows him and other athletes to succeed.

“We have the facilities first of all. Being a small school, I think really pushes us to be better to compete with Western and Kokomo and other schools. We really have to push to be better. That Tiger pride really gets us going and gets us fired up, and I mean, there’s nothing like Northwestern. I’ve been there since kindergarten, and I’ve just got that Tiger blood,” he said.

Cassidy said his nephew’s passion for the sport is apparent and that he’s willing to go the extra mile in every facet of the sport, from committing to workouts, putting in extra work in the weight room, and staying long after practice to work on parts of his game.

Cassidy noticed these traits early on in Bell, and ever since they began their workouts after school at the church, he said Bell has been primed for great things.

“He’s an outlier in the way that you don’t get a kid with that appetite to put the work in, (whether it’s) the weight-lifting, the training, the attention to detail. Just the will to commit is there. With the talent with that commitment, you can’t go wrong,” Cassidy said.

Bell plans to attend Purdue University in the fall, and he hopes to earn a baseball scholarship in his senior season.

If he scores remotely close to his summer league numbers, it would be difficult for a school not to come calling. But for Bell, it’s not about the numbers; it’s not about anything other than the love of the game.

And he said the love of the game will carry him as far as he wants to go, as long as he continues to put in the work.