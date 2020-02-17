Northwestern’s Tayson Parker surpasses Jimmy Rayl in career points

Indiana Wesleyan commit Tayson Parker surpassed legendary Jimmy Rayl (Kokomo) for total career points in Howard County against Blackford last Tuesday.
Rayl sat at number three for the boys with 1,632 points and now resides at number four after Parker knocked him off with 34 points against the Bruins, totaling Parker’s career points to 1,648.
This currently puts Parker behind Austin Parkinson’s (Northwestern) 1,667 points and Jim “Goose” Ligon’s (Kokomo) 1,900 points.
“Tayson’s done all that in just three years … In those three short years, he’s just had a great career so far. We’re anxious to see him continue to grow in his basketball career as he moves on into college and finishes up this year. It’s really exciting for him,” said Head Coach Jim Gish.
Parker and the rest of the varsity Tigers will travel to Rossville tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 18, to take on the Hornets at 7:30 p.m.