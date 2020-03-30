Northwestern’s Madison Layden selected for MaxPreps’ All-American team

Senior point guard Madison Layden was selected as one of 50 athletes across America for MaxPreps’ All-American high school girls’ basketball team.
Since the selections began in 2006, honorees are chosen based on team success, individual production, as well as local, regional, and state honors from the recently-completed season.
The Purdue recruit made the fifth team, along with another senior from Wisconsin, a junior from Kansas, and two sophomores from Colorado and New York. She was the only player to be selected from Indiana for any of the top-six teams.
“Layden's all-around game spurred Northwestern to a 29-1 season, but the big number has to be the 25.6 points a game. Still, the 4.3 assist-to-turnover ratio (with 6.4 assists a game), the 41 percent from beyond the arc and the 61 percent from the field were also worthy of note,” MaxPreps said.