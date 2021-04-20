Northwestern player commits to play Division III softball

Despite the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID, one Northwestern senior was able to stay in shape with travel ball, and she now has committed to taking her talents to Mount Saint Joseph University.

Alivia Hughes, who has one season left playing for the Tigers, will head to Cincinnati in the fall, and she said the college was the clear choice for her. She learned of the Division III college from her travel ball coach whose daughter will be attending the university in the fall as well, making the transition less intimidating for her.

“I started talking to my coach’s daughter, Kelsi Stevenson at Mooresville, who is now one of my best friends and going to college with me now. And her and I decided together actually that that would be the best fit for both of us,” Hughes said.

Though Hughes said she’s not really a city person, she’s looking forward to getting to know Cincinnati better in her next step.

Last year, Hughes said her team got about four practices in before the season was canceled. Travel ball, however, never really slowed down. In fact, it picked up earlier than expected, she said.

“So I was still playing throughout all of this, and I was working out at home, hitting in my garage, bike riding, and swimming at some friends’ houses. I was doing as many athletic things I could do to stay in shape,” Hughes said.

The close-knit community at Northwestern High School allowed her to be successful as she grew up in sports. She’s played with her teammates since she was 8 years old. That closeness built a bond that not a lot of schools have, she said.

It’s more of a family than a team. Making those memories will stick with her forever, she said, especially starting as a freshman on varsity. As a catcher and an outfielder, Hughes said she had been practicing and working out with the varsity players even before she was in high school, which gave her an advantage when trying out for the team.

“Chris Walker, my high school coach, was my travel coach for two years, so I knew how he would coach and how he would push me to be a better player. I knew all the girls from growing up around here. It really wasn’t too hard (making the jump to high school), but I still had to prove myself,” Hughes said.

Making the jump to Division III will be a different animal altogether. But Hughes said after discussions with the coach, she feels she’ll be ready to compete for a decent role off the bat. Mount Saint Joseph’s team is young, she said, with only five seniors graduating from a team of about 30.

Hughes prefers playing catcher to outfield, and she loves being right in the middle of the action on every pitch. That’s a good thing, considering that’s how Hughes thinks she’ll be used on the team, but she said she’ll be ready to play any position asked of her.

“I think I’ll be a big leader because we only have two catchers that are older than me, and one girl plays volleyball so she won’t be around as much. So I’m going to be leading the team in cheers and leading them on the field and off the field. My coaches were telling me before I verbally committed that they see me playing, and they know I’m a leader. They expect me to carry that on to the field in college,” Hughes said.

Hughes is ready for the next chapter but not before enjoying her final season at Northwestern. It’s bittersweet, she said, but she’s excited.

A lot of pictures will help soak in her senior season, she said, and her parents Alexandria and KC Hughes take so many that she won’t have much of a choice but to hang on to the memories. Until she gets to Mount Saint Joseph University and becomes a Lion officially, it’s still “Go Tigers!” in the Hughes household.