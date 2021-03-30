Northwestern names new football coach

The search for a coach to take the helm of the Northwestern football program is over, and the Tigers are rolling with an experienced and local name.

1985 Eastern High School graduate Robert Patchett got the job. Patchett has a proven track record of winning at the high school level and spent a good deal of time learning under some of the greats like Jim Plummer and Bud Wright while at Western and Sheridan schools early in his career.

Most recently, Patchett coached as an assistant at Westfield from 2011-19, where he helped win six sectionals, two regionals, two semi-states, a 2013 5A state runner-up, and a 2016 5A state championship before becoming an assistant with Zionsville High School and helping its team earn state runner-up this past year. He’s eager to bring that success to Northwestern.

“I’ve been thinking about going back to be a head coach for a while. I grew up in Howard County. I went to Eastern High School, so I’m familiar with the area,” Patchett said. “Northwestern has a great tradition. They’ve been really good in the past, and I guess I just felt that if we get in there and change a few things and kind of restore the winning culture that they had back in the old days, then it could be a great job.”

Patchett’s coaching style is to look forward, he said, with no excuses for the past struggles. The climate at Northwestern is one that can win now, he said. It reminds him of when he took the Westfield job, and nobody thought he could win.

Within three years, the team was competing for a state championship.

“It’s just going to be a lot of hard work and a lot of buy-in by the kids and the community, and if all that happens, then we’ll be pretty good hopefully in a short time,” Patchett said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

He’s a no-nonsense guy. The first step is to look inward, he said, and to establish a tough work ethic from the beginning.

Patchett said the team is going to be a family that focuses on doing things the right way, not only for the kids and the team but also because the program owes that to its community and fan base. He’s anxious to get to work in delivering that.

His coaching style also is based on two aspects: character and hard work. If those two traits are established early, it’s a good recipe for success, he said. He’s been able to hold one full team meeting so far, and in that time Patchett said he saw a lot of potential.

“We’ve got to build a new spirit. We’ve got to become proud of who we are. We will make the community proud of us, but we’ve got to be proud of ourselves first. When you look at winning, the number-one predictor of success is confidence, and we want to rebuild that confidence. We’ll do that with hard work,” Patchett said.

This is Patchett’s third round as a head coach, following his stints at Edgewood High School from 2002 to 2004 and Indianapolis Arlington from 2004 to 2010. At Arlington, Patchett’s record was 38-33 during that time.

At each of the schools in which he’s been at the helm, they all started “a little down,” he said, but the culture makes all the difference. He’s excited about establishing a new culture for the Tigers.

“There’s something to being able to rebuild something and make it your own. I think it’s special and to create successes there. It’s definitely a very, very competitive area, but I like that,” Patchett said. “I look forward to that challenge. We want to make Northwestern the best team. I don’t know if it’s going to happen overnight. I don’t know if it’ll happen in a year or two years. But eventually we want Northwestern High School to be the best school in that area.”