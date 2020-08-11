Northwestern looks to strengthen team after coming off winless season

Coming off a winless record last season, the Northwestern Tigers have been working to make some changes in gameplay this season – starting with practice.

Although many coaches have their players committed only to either defense or offense, Head Coach Austen Robison decided the best option for his team would be to have all players practice both sides and have coaches dedicated to one or the other. Since the team began practicing last month, Robison said he already has seen improvement using the new method.

“Basically, varsity’s with defense first hour. JV’s with the offensive coaches, and then we switch. My number twos, my number threes, and my JV team are getting the same exact coaching from the same exact coach and doing the same exact things that the varsity kids are doing,” Robison said. “It’s made a huge difference so far. We’re already doing stuff with our JV kids offensively that they never got to do last year because we were just trying to win with the varsity guys. And that hurt us. So that was the first thing that we knew we had to change was the structure of our practice. It turned out great.”

This season, Robison said his goal is to compete in games. He incorporates that concept into every drill during practice and encourages the players to make every workout a competition among each other. The losses from the past couple of seasons seemed to have happened after the end of the second quarter, versus the end of the fourth.

“I have an easier time swallowing a loss when it’s maybe a seven-point game or a 10-point game, and we’re in it in the fourth quarter, as opposed to a loss where pretty much the game’s over in the second quarter. That’s what we’ve had a lot of in the last two years. I’m not OK with it. My coaches are not OK with it. I need my players to not be OK with it,” Robison said.

The Tigers currently have approximately 36 or 37 players on the team, dwindling from the original 42 or 43 players who showed up when practices began last month. Loss of players has mainly been due to students choosing to take virtual schooling. Although numbers aren’t as high as he would prefer, Robison said he was glad the team will have 16 seniors to lead the pack.

Northwestern will scrimmage the Panthers at Pioneer this Saturday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.