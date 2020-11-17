Northwestern looks to replace six seniors

Northwestern hopes for another successful season after losing six seniors, which made up more than 90 percent of the Tigers’ scoring.

Now, the Tigers, which went 17-5 last season, will have two seniors who haven’t played varsity until this season and one returning varsity junior. Head Coach Jim Gish said he’s not yet looking at the schedule of opponents but focusing on the Tigers and how to develop this year’s identity.

“Right now, (we’re focusing on) just the inexperience aspect of the team and trying to mold them into what we want them to do … We are looking at ourselves right now. We’re battling for positions because things are wide open when you lose six seniors and that much of your scoring,” Gish said.

The main focus this season will be emphasizing defense. With questions surrounding the ability to put up points, Gish said it will important to limit the ability for their opponents to score. With a lot of veteran teams on the schedule this season, playing defense will be essential.

“It’s just going to be really crucial that we understand on the defensive end that we must work as a unit. We’re putting a lot of focus on the defensive end, the principles of defense, the fundamentals of defense,” Gish said. “And the fact that we lost June this year … many of our inexperienced kids are feeling the speed of the game for the very first time.”

Basketball conditioning is always a concern, he said. It’s especially true this year, as there are only so many practices before the first contest of the season. This year, the coaches will need to slow down the game to teach the inexperienced players, and that makes getting the ball rolling in practice take some extra time.

Balancing goals and being grateful to play are constant themes across all Howard County schools. For Gish and the Tigers, it’s about keeping things as normal as they can within their realm of control.

“We want to keep the focus on the fact that we get to play basketball, and then as things come up, we will deal with those. We haven’t talked about the alternatives a lot … Our kids are just thrilled that they get to play, that they get to participate. It’s so important for our kids, for any kid, to have the opportunity to go out and there, have something they love to do, to be able to do it,” he said.

For this season, a realistic ceiling for the team is still in question, although Gish said he’s never focused on records or wins or losses.

However, he does want to win championships, and that’s a constant goal at Northwestern. This year is no different.

“Our side of the division is extremely competitive. We put a lot of focus on our conference games, and then of course we want to be at our best come March when we have the opportunity to play in the postseason,” he said.

He said Hamilton Heights and Western will be very good basketball teams, and he has pride in the competition. He looks forward to the challenge as Northwestern pushes forward in a pandemic year.