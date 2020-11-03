Northwestern hopes for another dominant year

The Tigers went on a massive 29-1 run last season to finally lose to Lawrence North in the state final 59-56 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Now, the Tigers will hope to mount another run despite losing key production from seniors Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic, Klair Merrell, Sarah Heaver, and Kate Miller.

With five returning players this season, Head Coach Kathie Layden said she's looking forward to the challenge.

"We certainly are excited to start playing again, and the girls returning will be taking on such larger roles this season," Layden said.

Although the team couldn't play together in June like they usually do, Layden said the players never really stopped being active this year. They'll be a little behind game plan-wise in being late to learning the team offense and defensive systems, but overall in good shape.

"Most of our girls are two- and three-sport athletes who never really stop. Even though the school programs were shut down, some of our girls were still able to get in and play with their travel teams," she said.

Replacing reliable scorers and leadership lost in senior roles is never easy, she said, but the expectations have not and do not change.

"It is always difficult to replace seniors, but it's obviously part of the process. We were fortunate to have those girls leading our team for the past few seasons. Ellie Boyer, Leah Carter, and McKenna Layden will be expected to lead the team and have done a great job of bringing the others along in practice," she said. "We always have the same expectations, which are to improve on the things we can control each time we take the court."

The consistent philosophy has yielded results, as the Tigers are the atop the state standings or close to it year in and year out.