Northwestern head football coach to step down

The Tigers’ head coach, Austen Robison, announced this season will be his last as the head coach of Northwestern’s football program.

Robison has served as the head coach since 2018, and his decision to step down comes after a rocky start to the year’s football season, but his decision was independent of records, he said.

According to the coach, his decision to step down was due to him wishing to spend more time with his family. Robison will continue in the role of assistant coach, barring any changes the new coach will make to the staff.

Family first

“Three years ago, I came down here for three things: to run our weight room, to start a family, and to be an assistant football coach,” said Robison. “We (Northwestern) were in a position where we needed some help, and (Athletic Director) Mr. (Dan) Armstrong came to me and asked if I’d be willing to help out in taking over the football team.”

Robison recently had accepted a job as the strength coordinator at Northwestern at the time, but when the position of head coach came up, he pounced at the opportunity to lead the team.

Since then, Robison has started a family, with his first-born arriving last March. The beginning of last month brought a second surprise: he and his wife were expecting again.

Robison said stepping away from the role of head coach will free up time to be there for his growing family.

“Next football season, we’re going to have two kids under the age of 16 months, and it’s just going to be hard on her. Football season is already hard on football wives, but to have two little kids that young is going to be even harder,” he said. “I decided it was probably a wise choice for my family to relinquish the duties of being head coach and step back down into an assistant position, like I wanted when I got here.”

Deep roots

Robison’s connection to Northwestern goes back a decade to when he was doing his student-teaching as a young teacher at the school. It was there where he fell in love with the community.

When he completed his student teaching, Robison moved to Hobart, where he taught at River Forest High School for 10 years, serving as the head coach of the football team for his last three.

It was there where he met his wife. He said he jokingly told his mother he would never come back — unless a job opened at Northwestern.

When an opportunity presented itself in 2018, Robison jumped on it, unable to turn down the idea of raising a family in Kokomo.

“Really I came down here so that my kids can graduate from Northwestern. It’s such an outstanding school with just a great community. It’s just a great place for your kids to grow up and graduate from,” he said. “And that says a lot coming from a Lewis Cass grad. We aren’t supposed to say nice things about Northwestern, but they won my heart during my student teaching.”

Armstrong credited Robison for his willingness to step into the top job and said he looks forward to Robison sticking around.

“Coach Robison took on a tough task without hesitation and has worked hard to make Northwestern football better each and every day. We look forward to Coach Robison finishing the 2020 season and then getting back to the work of getting Northwestern athletes strong and conditioned,” Armstrong said.

Life lessons

Under Robison, the Tigers’ single victory came against Benton Central in 2019 with a score of 9-8.

But for Robinson, the happiest memories come from the relationships he’s built with the kids away from the field, and teaching those life lessons is what he’ll hang his hat on most.

“I just have great memories of the kids outside of football, you know, laughing, joking around conversations. You know, just seeing smiles on their faces. I would have to say that’s one of my favorite things and probably my favorite memory as head coach, just building relationships with those kids,” he said. “I always tell the kids, ‘I want you to graduate with no regrets. High school is a special time and a special place, and the last thing you want to do is leave here thinking he would have done things differently.’”

Northwestern will begin a search for a new head football coach at the conclusion of the 2020 season.