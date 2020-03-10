Northwestern gymnast awarded IHSAA sportsmanship pin

Late last month, junior Catie Smith on the Lady Tigers’ gymnastics squad won the all-round competition at the Noblesville sectional with an overall score of 36.75 – but that wasn’t her only leadership role of the day.
Smith placed second on vault (9.525), third on bars (9.0), tied for fifth on beam (9.1), and tied for sixth on floor exercise (9.125). After tying with a senior from Lafayette Jefferson on beam, Smith handed her fifth-place ribbon to the other gymnast.
“I was just a junior … I knew that was her last year, and it didn’t bother me. So, I just told her that she could take it, and it wasn’t a big deal,” Smith said.
In the final event of the day, Smith tied with a Harrison sophomore on floor. Again, she gave her sixth-place ribbon to the other competitor. She said Noblesville likely would mail Northwestern additional ribbons for instances of ties anyway, so it would make more sense to send two ribbons to only one place.
Ashley Miller, head coach of the Lady Tigers’ team, said she was proud as a coach for Smith’s actions. Smith set such a good example of sportsmanship, according to Miller, that after Smith’s first offering of the ribbon, it became implied that all the other underclassmen gymnasts would give their ribbons to seniors for the rest of the meet if they tied with them.
“I noticed it on beam. I was like, ‘Oh good, she’s letting her have it. That’s really nice of her.’ I didn’t see the exchange on floor actually … There’s some pride in that too with her [having] good sportsmanship,” Miller said.
Noticing Smith’s exemplary actions, the athletic director of Noblesville High School contacted the IHSAA. The IHSAA provided an official IHSAA sportsmanship pin that later was presented to Smith by Northwestern Athletic Director Dan Armstrong.
“Catie Smith is an outstanding young lady who competes at a high level and fully understands the values of education-based athletics. She is the face of sportsmanship. We are extremely proud of her accomplishments in gymnastics and her continued growth as a person,” Armstrong said.
Even though Smith was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers, as she usually is, according to Miller, Smith said she felt she could’ve done better in some of her events. However, with the meet on a Friday instead of a Saturday, Smith said she still was proud of how she performed regardless of the change of routine.
Other gymnasts that scored for Northwestern were senior Ashtyn Gross, tying for third with an all-around score of 36.625, and junior Mollie Habig in 22nd with an all-around score of 29.025.
The Lady Tigers placed third (103.85) out of 16 teams in the Noblesville sectional, advancing them to the Portage regionals on Saturday, where they placed sixth overall with 103.4 points.
Smith placed fourth in beam with a 9.575, advancing her to the state tournament. Additionally, she placed 13th in vault (9.35), 16th in bars (8.775), and 30th in floor (7.975), making her 15th overall at 35.675.
Gross placed 14th overall (35.8) and Habig placed 20th overall (31.275) for the Lady Tigers.
Smith will compete at the state finals at Ball State University in Worthen Arena this Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m.