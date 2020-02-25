Northwestern goes to state for third year in a row

The Northwestern girls defeated Penn last Saturday, 56-46 in the Class 4A semi-state at La Porte, making their current overall record 29-0 and securing a spot in the state tournament against Lawrence North this Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8:15 p.m.
Senior Kendall Bostic scored 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Bostic also scored her 2,000th career point during the game against the Lady Kingsmen, making her the sixth Hoosier to join the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound club.
Senior Madison Layden added 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Senior Klair Merrell put down five points and three rebounds, and freshman McKenna Layden added four points, four rebounds, and two assists for the Lady Tigers.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated Northwestern will be playing Bedford-North Lawrence in the state tournament. That is incorrect. Northwestern is playing Lawrence North.