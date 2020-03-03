Northwestern girls’ head coach finalist for national award

With six state championship appearances and an overall record of 336-149 within 20 years, it’s no surprise Lady Tigers Head Coach Kathie Layden would be a finalist for a prestigious national award.
Representing Northwestern and the city of Kokomo as a top-five finalist, Layden is up against girls’ coaches from California, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Ohio. The selection process was based on a Naismith High School board of selectors committee with members who represent numerous media outlets and sports associations.
According to Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tip-off Club, “the finalists selected represent the nation’s top high school coaches who have made an impact on their players and enjoyed remarkable success this season.”
Layden’s selection later was brought to the attention of Northwestern Athletic Director Dan Armstrong.
“I think it’s outstanding. She deserves every award she gets,” Armstrong said.
The Atlanta Tip-off Club was founded in the 1956-1957 season to promote the game of basketball and recognize the accomplishments of those who excel in the sport and make it exciting. The club administers the national prestigious Naismith Awards, in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball (1891). The first high school coach of the year trophy was presented in 1987, and only one girls’ coach from Indiana has been awarded the trophy since 2008.
Layden recently finished her eighth season (154-49) at Northwestern with a Class 4A state runner-up team after two back-to-back state championship titles in Class 3A. Before coaching for the Lady Tigers, Layden spent 12 years at Tri-Central (1999-2011), beginning shortly after graduating from the University of Evansville. She earned three-peat state titles for the Lady Trojans from 2003 to 2005.
Layden’s five state titles ranked her second in Indiana history behind Heritage Christian’s Rick Risinger who has seven. Additionally, she is the second coach in state history to win championships from two different schools.
“We’re at the bottom of 3A in a school classification. We got 600 kids, and we’re playing schools of 5,200 and 3,600 and 4,000. They have a lot of girls that they have the opportunity to glean from. We don’t. So, for what [the girls’ team has] done and what Kathie has done, what I’ve watched her do down to the elementary, how she takes her girls down, and they work with the kids that are kindergarten, first-grade, second-grade, they don’t have to do that,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said Layden and her high school teams spend quite a bit of time working with the elementary-age girls in the Northwestern School Corp., teaching them skills and working with them one-on-one.
“They’re down there working. They’re high-fiving those little girls, and those girls come to support them. That to me is a mark of a great coach … If you’re working with a kindergartener now that means [Layden would] have to stay coaching again for another nine or 10 years to get the rewards of that little person. She works down there and does that. Whatever award she gets, she deserves for sure,” Armstrong said.
The winner of the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls’ Coach of the Year 2020 Award will be announced Monday, March 9.