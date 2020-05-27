Northwestern displays tiger statue in honor of former superintendent

Commemorating the 40 years of service Ryan Snoddy devoted to Northwestern School Corp., a tiger statue purchased by the graduating class of 2018 finally was displayed near the sports complex at the high school.

Snoddy worked his way up from a teacher and coach to assistant principal, middle school principal, high school principal, and superintendent. Although he was an administrator for the majority of his career at the school, he was always a big advocate for Tiger athletics, according to Athletic Director Dan Armstrong.

“He’s in … our athletic hall of fame because he supported athletics,” Armstrong said. “I always remember what he told me … and this is my belief as well. He considered athletics to be an extension of the classroom. Education-based athletics are just that. He was a huge believer in that.”

Before Snoddy’s retirement in December 2018, he was honored during a Tiger football game that fall on “Mr. Snoddy Night” with community members wearing T-shirts to honor him and give a presentation during halftime.

The bronze tiger and commemorative plaque both were purchased the spring before Snoddy’s retirement, but due to construction on the sports complex for the past couple years, the items were not exhibited to prevent destruction by heavy construction equipment. Recently with the COVID-19 pandemic, the process was slowed down briefly.

Jeff Layden, director of operations, and Matt Gray, assistant director of operations, both worked on setting up the project. The statue, which stands at 3.5-feet tall and 6-feet long, was placed in a bed of gravel, surrounded by several boulders the two men picked up from a local farmer who donated the rocks to Northwestern. Additionally, a bed of mulch covers the 20-feet-by-20-feet area with trees and shrubs planted throughout.

“Those guys did a phenomenal job of putting that tiger up. It looks beautiful,” Armstrong said. “We talked about putting a big concrete pillar and putting it way up in the air, but then they got to the idea of getting the boulders, which are natural. It looks so real. Like it’s coming off the hillside … I hope it’s a focal point and people come and they notice it.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Superintendent Kristen Bilkey hoped the statue would serve as a reminder of Snoddy and how he represented the “Northwestern way.” For the 21 years he was superintendent before Bilkey stepped into the position, she said he “set the tone” for the whole school with his integrity and student-driven purpose.

Snoddy’s attitude was apparent to the students too, according to Bilkey, which was why the senior class of 2018 spearheaded a project to honor him. Bilkey, who was encouraged by Snoddy to apply for the superintendent position, said he always had been a mentor to her.

“I have known him for almost my whole life. He was my swim coach when I was an elementary student. When I was in high school, he was the assistant principal. And then of course, he’s been my mentor as an administrator. For me, it’s that. He is a mentor. He’s someone that I fully respect and trust. And he guides me. He always has. He continues to do so. If I have something pressing or I have something of concern or question, he’s the first person I call when it comes to anything Northwestern,” Bilkey said.

As a boss of Armstrong’s for three decades, Snoddy was a leader who always listened to the thoughts and ideas of his colleagues, according to Armstrong.

“He was always so welcoming. He let you speak. He listened. He listened intently. He was a servant leader,” Armstrong said.

Like many other faculty and staff, said Armstrong, Snoddy made Northwestern his “home” for many years.

“He told me that when he took the job at Northwestern, when he drove out into the cornfield and there this school was, and he thought, ‘Well, if I get the job, I can just stay a year or two, and I’ll move on to another school,’” Armstrong said. “What he found was it wasn’t just a school in a cornfield. It was home. And it was a great place for kids. It was a different-thinking type of a place.”