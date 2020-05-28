Northwestern class of 2020 senior athletic awards

The Northwestern class of 2020 athletic awards were recently presented to the following seniors:
Blanket award - given to a student-athlete who earns 10 full varsity awards in their high school athletic career
- Patrick Bath
- Kaylynne Fernandes
- Madison Layden
- Lauren Longshore
- Klair Merrell
Honor ring - awarded to student-athletes in good standing who earn 12 full varsity letters during their high school athletic career
- Kaylynne Fernandes
- Madison Layden
- Lauren Longshore
"Eye of the tiger" plaque - awarded to athletes in good standing who have participated and completed all 12 seasons of their high school athletic career.
- Kevin Badgley
- Patrick Bath
- Kaylynne Fernandes
- Madison Layden
- Lauren Longshore
- Klair Merrell
Northwestern paperweight - awarded to the boy and girl with the highest cumulative GPA in their respective class.
- Patrick Bath (4.390)
- Sarah Smith (4.418)
Robert K. Downey plaque - awarded to a boy and girl in the senior class, who have defended and received at least two varsity awards, who have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have shown good citizenship and sportsmanship.
- Patrick Bath
- Madison Layden
Scholar athlete awards - awarded to athletes who competed in two or three sports while maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
- Kevin Badgley
- Patrick Bath
- Nathanael Bilodeau
- Elijah Collins
- Alie Ford
- Ethan Kinney
- Madison Layden
- Lauren Longshore
- Klair Merrell
- Kate Miller
- Austin O'Neal
- Kristin Piel
- Lexy Robinson
- Hunter Strawmyer
Hoosier Conference all-academic award - awarded to the top-five cumulative GPA's (top-five boys and top-five girls) in the senior class who have participated in two or three sports
- Boys:
Girls:
- Kevin Badgley
- Patrick Bath
- Elijah Collins
- Austin O'Neal
- Hunter Strawmyer
- Kaylynne Fernandes
- Madison Layden
- Lauren Longshore
- Klair Merrell
- Kate Miller