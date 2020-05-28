Northwestern class of 2020 senior athletic awards

The Northwestern class of 2020 athletic awards were recently presented to the following seniors:

Blanket award - given to a student-athlete who earns 10 full varsity awards in their high school athletic career

Patrick Bath

Kaylynne Fernandes

Madison Layden

Lauren Longshore

Klair Merrell

Honor ring - awarded to student-athletes in good standing who earn 12 full varsity letters during their high school athletic career

Kaylynne Fernandes

Madison Layden

Lauren Longshore

"Eye of the tiger" plaque - awarded to athletes in good standing who have participated and completed all 12 seasons of their high school athletic career.

Kevin Badgley

Patrick Bath

Kaylynne Fernandes

Madison Layden

Lauren Longshore

Klair Merrell

Northwestern paperweight - awarded to the boy and girl with the highest cumulative GPA in their respective class.

Patrick Bath (4.390)

Sarah Smith (4.418)

Robert K. Downey plaque - awarded to a boy and girl in the senior class, who have defended and received at least two varsity awards, who have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have shown good citizenship and sportsmanship.

Patrick Bath

Madison Layden

Scholar athlete awards - awarded to athletes who competed in two or three sports while maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA.