Northwestern class of 2020 senior athletic awards

The Northwestern class of 2020 athletic awards were recently presented to the following seniors:

Blanket award - given to a student-athlete who earns 10 full varsity awards in their high school athletic career
  • Patrick Bath
  • Kaylynne Fernandes
  • Madison Layden
  • Lauren Longshore 
  • Klair Merrell 
Honor ring - awarded to student-athletes in good standing who earn 12 full varsity letters during their high school athletic career
  • Kaylynne Fernandes
  • Madison Layden
  • Lauren Longshore
"Eye of the tiger" plaque - awarded to athletes in good standing who have participated and completed all 12 seasons of their high school athletic career.

  • Kevin Badgley
  • Patrick Bath
  • Kaylynne Fernandes
  • Madison Layden
  • Lauren Longshore
  • Klair Merrell
Northwestern paperweight - awarded to the boy and girl with the highest cumulative GPA in their respective class.
  • Patrick Bath (4.390)
  • Sarah Smith (4.418)
Robert K. Downey plaque - awarded to a boy and girl in the senior class, who have defended and received at least two varsity awards, who have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have shown good citizenship and sportsmanship.
  • Patrick Bath
  • Madison Layden
Scholar athlete awards - awarded to athletes who competed in two or three sports while maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
  • Kevin Badgley
  • Patrick Bath
  • Nathanael Bilodeau
  • Elijah Collins
  • Alie Ford
  • Ethan Kinney
  • Madison Layden
  • Lauren Longshore
  • Klair Merrell
  • Kate Miller
  • Austin O'Neal
  • Kristin Piel
  • Lexy Robinson
  • Hunter Strawmyer

Hoosier Conference all-academic award - awarded to the top-five cumulative GPA's (top-five boys and top-five girls) in the senior class who have participated in two or three sports 

  • Boys:
    • Kevin Badgley
    • Patrick Bath
    • Elijah Collins
    • Austin O'Neal
    • Hunter Strawmyer
    Girls:
    • Kaylynne Fernandes
    • Madison Layden
    • Lauren Longshore
    • Klair Merrell
    • Kate Miller

