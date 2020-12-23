Ten individuals who have made outstanding contributions to interscholastic athletics have been named recipients of the 2020 Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Awards given by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).
These individuals were honored last week at the virtual National Athletic Directors Conference conducted jointly by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the NIAAA, but will not receive their awards until the 2021 conference next December in Denver, CO.
This year’s award winners include Daniel Armstrong, CMAA, athletic director, Northwestern High School, Kokomo, IN; Johnny Johnson, CMAA, athletic director, Russellville (Arkansas) School District; Todd Livingston, CMAA, athletic administrator, South Portland, ME. High School; Scott Nordi, CAA, retired athletic administrator, Tacoma, WA; Tim Sam, CMAA, athletic director/assistant principal, North Valley High School, Grants Pass, OR; Peggy Seegers-Braun, CMAA, athletic director, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, Milwaukee, WI; Bob Stratton, CAA, executive director, Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, Glen Allen, VA; Steve Throne, CMAA, athletic director, Millard South High School, Omaha, NE; Joe Thomson, assistant athletic director, Wilmington, DE Friends School; and David Suiter, retired athletic administrator, Mannington, NJ .