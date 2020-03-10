Northwestern alumnus celebrates 10th year coaching at IUPUI

Northwestern alumnus Austin Parkinson recently celebrated his 10th season as head coach of the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis women’s basketball team with multiple accolades.
Parkinson was awarded his third Coach of the Year title after leading the team to be the Horizon League Regular Season Champions for the first time in school history. The Lady Jaguars is currently 21-8 on the season overall at 15-3 in the conference. Averaging 72.4 points per game, Parkinson said he was proud of how far the program has come over his decade of leading the team.
“We were a team that won three games. We weren’t known for our academics at the point … Now, if you look where we’re at, we’ve been to the [W]NIT (Women’s National Invitation Tournament) … the last seven years. We finished in the top 25 academically, GPA-wise, the last two years. It’s been neat to see our kids be consistent in the classroom and on the basketball court,” Parkinson said.
The overall record for the team fluctuated from 4-24 (2010-2011), 13-19 (2011-2012), 20-12 (2012-2013), 23-10 (2013-2014), 15-16 (2014-2015), 24-9 (2016-2017), 22-10 (2017-2018), and 20-12 (2018-2019). This makes Parkinson’s current coaching record 162-123 for the Lady Jaguars.
Parkinson was voted as the Horizon League Coach of the Year for the second time by the other coaches in the conference. However, this is his third Coach of the Year award, as his first time he was voted Summit League Coach of the Year when IUPUI was in a different conference.
“It’s a tremendous honor, and I think it shows that I’ve got a really good staff. Our players, obviously any awards like that are because of your players. We’ve got good players that have high character … it’s been really neat to see them have success,” Parkinson said.
Before coaching the Lady Jaguars, Parkinson was an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team for two seasons. Prior to his time in Indianapolis, he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue University in organizational leadership and supervision.
While with the Boilermakers, he was a four-year letter-winner from 2000 to 2004 and finished his career tied for 10th for the team’s all-time assists. He led the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio in his last three seasons.
During his time with the Tigers, Parkinson led Northwestern as the school’s all-time leader in scoring, assists, and steals and was the first representative for the Tigers on the Indiana All-Star team. He earned a spot in Northwestern’s Hall of Fame, as well as the Howard County Hall of Fame.
Additionally, Parkinson sat in the number-two spot as the Howard County boys’ all-time leading scorer with 1,667 points. Recently, during the Tigers’ 2019-2020 basketball season, senior Tayson Parker surpassed Parkinson for the second-seater position scoring 22 points against Rossville during the regular season, totaling his career points to 1,670. Parker ended his high school career with a point total of 1,740.
“Records are meant to be broken. Which is tremendous. I think it’s a really cool thing that he was able to do,” Parkinson said.
Parkinson commented on the uniqueness of the current senior class at Northwestern.
“I like to shine a light on the fact that we also have two ladies at Northwestern … especially Madison Layden that went on to be the all-time leading scorer in the history of the school. So, you go to look at that senior class as one of the best senior classes ever between Tayson and Kendall and Madison. It’s a pretty special group,” Parkinson said.
When asked if Parkinson had anything to say to the Kokomo community, he said enjoys seeing familiar faces from home in the crowd as he coaches the Lady Jaguars and was thankful for the continued support he still receives.
“I’m so grateful from where I came from in Kokomo. I’m always appreciative,” Parkinson said. “My basketball background comes from being in Kokomo and what I learned there and at Carver Center. I definitely never forget where I came from.”