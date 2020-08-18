No. 15 ranked Lady Panthers look forward to another favorable year

The number-15 ranked Lady Panthers teed of the season earlier this month, and the team is looking at another successful season.

The Panthers returned four of its starting five golfers from last season and gained a talented freshman in Elizabeth Mercer, who currently is playing as the team’s number-one golfer. Head Coach Steve Hoppes said the team’s goal was to still be playing in October.

“First week in October is state finals,” Hoppes said. “We have one goal in mind every year. That’s to be playing in the first week of October. That is our goal. You don’t have to win sectional. You don’t have to win regional. You just have to be in those top-threes … We don’t ever think that we’re going to win the state per se … It’s just a great experience to be down there.”

The girls teed off their first match in the Plainfield Invitational, placing second with 355 points. For the second match of the season, the Lady Panthers came out on top at the West Lafayette Invitational with 341 points. The team repeated its first-place win in the Lady Bison Invitational with a team total of 321 points. In the state preview match with the top-18 teams in the state, the Lady Panthers placed 12th with 374 points. In Western’s own invitational, the golfers placed fourth with 345.

According to Hoppes, the team will not see another big tournament until conference in September.

“We don’t do much of anything big until conference because they’re in school, and we start playing the nine-hole matches. We’re not big on nine-hole matches. I sort of mix things around and put girls in different spots. We just love big tournaments because that’s what gets you prepared for the state,” Hoppes said.

The current number-two golfer on the varsity team is senior Ella Williamson, followed by senior Mady Smith at number three, sophomore Kylee Duncan at number four, and sophomore Ava Williamson at number five.

With only seven players on the high school team this year, Hoppes said he knew the numbers would be low due to the lack of golfers coming up from the middle school team. Although he was short players this season, Hoppes said he was satisfied with his team.

“I’ve got seven kids, a great bunch of kids. I will admit that. They listen well, and they work at the game. If you don’t work at the game, this game will get you. These kids work at it,” Hoppes said.

Although many fall sports have been canceled or altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoppes said he was grateful golf has remained untouched.

“So far, knock on wood, we haven’t been affected yet. Hopefully no one will. It’s hurting sports for kids. They need it. I’m sorry, but they need sports, I think, especially now because they got to be socially distanced. Fortunately in golf, we can social distance here so easy. It’s so great that we aren’t in the same boat as some of the other sports,” Hoppes said.

The Lady Panthers will host Hamilton Heights at Chippendale Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 4:30 p.m.