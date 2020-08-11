New Wildkat coach teaches discipline, respect

Since being hired as head football coach in December 2019, Austin Colby has been working to establish a disciplined and respected program for the Wildkats.

Believing the team struggled with “silly mistakes” over the last two years with unsportsmanlike conduct and personal fouls, Colby wanted to eliminate the "dirty play." This behavior stemmed from a lack of discipline, according to him. Since the start of practice last month, Colby and the other coaches have enforced discipline, hoping the repeated measures will trickle into the rest of the season.

“I think hopefully when they get that reiteration every single day throughout practice it’ll carry over to games. And if it doesn’t, we’ll continue to take disciplinary action on those athletes who can’t follow the guidelines … Hopefully we can win a few ball games, but I think just getting that discipline and respected name back to Kokomo is kind of the goal for the season,” Colby said.

After going 2-8 last season, there were other changes Colby wanted to make to the football program schematically. Although he said the Wildkats have a solid foundation from when his father, Brett Colby, now an assistant coach, was head coach (2007-2017), there were some changes he wanted to make. Offensively, Colby has a different point of view than former Head Coach Richard Benberry, according to him. Colby plans to run the ball more this year, but he said he plans to maintain the same defense that the Wildkats have been practicing for the past couple of years.

As of early last week, there were 68 players on the Wildkats’ roster. Colby said he would accept transfers for the next couple of weeks and expected the team’s numbers to be closer to 75 by the end of the month. These numbers would be comparable to last year’s roster size.

So far, Colby said he has been impressed with the attendance, attitude, and effort from the players at practice. Summer practices are not mandatory, so to have that many players voluntarily show up will benefit the team and make the transition into the fall season smoother, he said.

With the official start of practices last week, the Wildkats finally were able to practice in helmets, shoulder pads, and with limited contact.

“We can put shoulder pads and helmets on and run a little bit of team offense and team defense against the scout team, so we can have a little bit of contact, limited contact that is. Everybody’s got to hold a hand shield or a dummy, and we can go from there … Everything’s kind of not necessarily normalized. We’re still trying to maintain our distance when we’re kind of standing around and watching and being coached,” Colby said.

Kokomo will host Western for the first game of the season on Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.