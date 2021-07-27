New Western High School AD hired

There's a new head of Western athletics to succeed Josh Larsh as the new athletic director at Western High School, and after years of serving the Kokomo School Corp., he's returning to where he calls home.

In 2012, Aaron Hyman took over athletics at Kokomo middle schools, and when Nick Sale was hired as Kokomo's athletic director, Hyman stepped into the assistant athletic director role as well. Now Hyman is returning to his alma mater as the new Western High School AD. He said he's always had a foot in both Kokomo and Western schools, but returning to his former school is a special experience.

"It is exciting. I was born and raised in this community. I've never really left this community," Hyman said. "For the longest time, I was a part of two communities, which was great. I could have the Kokomo community and the Western community, but it is special to be back here at Western."

Hyman graduated from Western in 1997.The facilities and track record of Western athletics speak for itself, he said.

Western was always a good school, but Hyman said Larsh set the standard for how a department should be run, and he's excited about the challenge of living up to that success. Larsh recently left Western to serve as the athletic director for Avon High School.

"I'm very lucky to have somebody like Josh here before I took over because of the work that he did, it's proven. The success that the athletic world has had out here at Western ... Josh did a great job," Hyman said.

Hyman was lucky to have so many mentors at both Kokomo and Western schools, and he attributes a lot of his success and opportunity to those before him that showed him the way.

He was able to be a sponge for years, he said, soaking up knowledge and watching how to run an athletic department. His relationship with Sale has grown over the years, he said, and when the Western job opened up unexpectedly, Hyman knew he could step up the the challenge.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"Not just Nick, but you go to any event, you got Jim Callane, you got Ron Barsh, and you got Jason Snyder who I got to spend some time underneath. So Kokomo is a world of mentors. Somebody is always there to not tell you how to do it, but to give you an idea and to help you along the way," Hyman said. "Nick and I got really close over the years, and worked very closely together and worked really well together. So it was a fun learning environment where you got to gain experiences from all the opportunities a school like Kokomo gets. It made it a lot easier when you're learning, but you're enjoying it while you're doing it."

Hyman mentioned other members of the Kokomo community that have helped him along the way, such as Tom Perry, Danny Siler, Ed Suits, Missy Newton, Missy Conner, and many more. When Hyman was in school, he was able to learn from former Western AD Larry Miller, and always thought he had the coolest job, working in athletics day-in and day-out.

He looks forward to working with Athletics Assistant Debbie Wilson at Western as well, and said she drives a lot of success in the school corporation and is sure to make his job easier.

The city of Kokomo has always been a prime area for not only high school sports, but youth sports as well, Hyman said. Young athletes learn how to compete, how to win, and how to lose from an early age, and everyone knows everyone.

By the time the kids get to high school, the competition level is through the roof, he said.

Having five quality high schools competing against one another only makes the Kokomo community better, he said, and there aren't many better places for high school sports in the country than here in Howard County.

Returning to Western feels like family though, he said, and the opportunity was one Hyman said he couldn't pass up.

"It's a family atmosphere. It's a true community coming together. I've said it many times to a lot of people, I do feel that athletics is the central bond of the community. And there's that strong community support. Like longtime Western fan Bob Rutherford, there are those types of people that are still around and are committed to supporting the athletes," Hyman said. "Those athletics just allow people a place to get together and be able to support the kids in the community."

Hyman mentioned Western's success across all its sports, from baseball to basketball to track and field and swimming, and said he's always wanted to be an athletic director. Having a school with such success on and off the field is just a bonus, he said, and returning to his home school is the icing on the cake. Hyman said he can't wait to get to work.