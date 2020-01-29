A new, unified citywide youth sports organization was announced last week.
Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS) now will strive to continue the proud tradition of youth basketball in the city of Kokomo "by enriching the lives of area youth regardless of race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status through healthy competition that creates lifelong memories, develops friendships, builds character, and enhances athletic ability," according to a press release from Joe Thatcher, chairman for KUBS.
Set for its inaugural season in the spring of 2021, the KUBS organization will offer baseball and softball recreational leagues for children ages 5 to 15 with registration fees comparable to current fees for city leagues. In order to participate, a child must be a resident of the city of Kokomo or have played in a city league during the 2020 season.
"The KUBS organization looks forward to working with the county baseball and softball leagues to keep the traditions of the David A. Kasey Memorial City Baseball Tournament and the Howard County Softball Tournament alive and well," read the release.
KUBS will be led by a board of directors made of executive members chosen for their knowledge and experience and appointments selected by each city league.
The initial board of directors will be made up of:
Chairman: Joe Thatcher, president of Pro-X Athlete Development
Vice-Chairman: Brant Parry, judge of Howard Superior Court II
Executive Member: Torrey Roe, parks director
Executive Member: Pat Underwood, product quality manager, GM-Kokomo
Executive Member: Lisa Tate, athletic trainer
Executive Member: Matt Howard, head baseball coach for IUK
Executive Member: Jon Malin, vice president of Community First Bank
Executive Member: Marcus Misinec, attorney
UCT: Chris Beatty
Southside: Jim Kimener
Eastside: Scott Barbary
Northside: Robbie Pattengale
Babe Ruth: Gary Trent
Kokomo Girls Softball League: Chad Shackelford
The board has been meeting for several months has been in communication with city government and league leadership regarding construction of Championship Park.
“With the creation of a state-of-the-art facility like Championship Park, it’s time for all the great leagues in this city to come together, play together, and create an experience that every child in our community can enjoy," said Thatcher. "I am proud to be a part of the KUBS organization and excited for the future of youth baseball and softball in Kokomo.”
For more information, email Kubs.baseball.softball@gmail.com.