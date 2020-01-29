baseball

A new, unified citywide youth sports organization was announced last week.

Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS) now will strive to continue the proud tradition of youth basketball in the city of Kokomo "by enriching the lives of area youth regardless of race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status through healthy competition that creates lifelong memories, develops friendships, builds character, and enhances athletic ability," according to a press release from Joe Thatcher, chairman for KUBS.

Set for its inaugural season in the spring of 2021, the KUBS organization will offer baseball and softball recreational leagues for children ages 5 to 15 with registration fees comparable to current fees for city leagues. In order to participate, a child must be a resident of the city of Kokomo or have played in a city league during the 2020 season.

"The KUBS organization looks forward to working with the county baseball and softball leagues to keep the traditions of the David A. Kasey Memorial City Baseball Tournament and the Howard County Softball Tournament alive and well," read the release.

KUBS will be led by a board of directors made of executive members chosen for their knowledge and experience and appointments selected by each city league.

The initial board of directors will be made up of:

Chairman: Joe Thatcher, president of Pro-X Athlete Development

Vice-Chairman: Brant Parry, judge of Howard Superior Court II

Executive Member: Torrey Roe, parks director

Executive Member: Pat Underwood, product quality manager, GM-Kokomo

Executive Member: Lisa Tate, athletic trainer

Executive Member: Matt Howard, head baseball coach for IUK

Executive Member: Jon Malin, vice president of Community First Bank

Executive Member: Marcus Misinec, attorney

UCT: Chris Beatty

Southside: Jim Kimener

Eastside: Scott Barbary

Northside: Robbie Pattengale

Babe Ruth: Gary Trent

Kokomo Girls Softball League: Chad Shackelford

The board has been meeting for several months has been in communication with city government and league leadership regarding construction of Championship Park.

“With the creation of a state-of-the-art facility like Championship Park, it’s time for all the great leagues in this city to come together, play together, and create an experience that every child in our community can enjoy," said Thatcher. "I am proud to be a part of the KUBS organization and excited for the future of youth baseball and softball in Kokomo.”

For more information, email Kubs.baseball.softball@gmail.com.

