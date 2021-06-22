New twist to the Liberty Cup

The 14th Liberty Cup will take place on Sept. 10 at the Kokomo Country Club.
Craig Dunn’s idea of pitting the local golf courses against each other has evolved over time. For the past eight years, it’s been a totally “scratch” affair with no handicaps involved. In 2021, we’re bringing handicaps back in play, plus for the first time ever, we’ll have senior men (65-plus) as an added part of the Cup.
The Stableford Scoring System will still be used. The sections will be each team will have five men scratch, five men playing handicaps (18 max), five senior men playing senior tees with handicap (18 max), two women scratch, and three women with handicaps (18 max). For scoring, we’ll use three men scratch, three men handicap, three senior men, one woman scratch, and two women handicap scores on each hole.
The Kokomo Country Club won last year’s Cup and has five total wins in 14 years. Wildcat had its three-year streak snapped last year but has six Cup wins to lead all courses. American Legion and Chippendale each have one victory.
The new format for this year’s tournament hopefully will bring in some new players and bring back some former players. The format will enable each course’s pro/team coordinator to develop a strategy on which players to play in each category — scratch, handicap or senior players — and to determine which ladies will play scratch or handicap.
It should be an interesting match. I’ll update news about the teams, rumors, and strategies as we get close to the Sept. 10 date for the Liberty Cup.
