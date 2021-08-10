New IU Kokomo women’s basketball coach hired

When former coach Colie Shelwick left IU Kokomo women’s basketball for Loyola University in Chicago, she left big shoes to fill, but IUK has announced they’ve found her successor.

John Kenger is no stranger to the River States Conference. Kenger spent three seasons as the head coach of Midway University in Kentucky, and now he’s found a new home with the Cougars. He said he knew Kokomo was a sports-crazed town, and when the vacancy opened up for the IUK job, Kenger said it was an opportunity he couldn’t refuse.

“When I saw the opening, I mean I jumped at the chance. I always felt like, even when I was at Midway, when I looked at IU Kokomo, I felt the atmosphere when we would come down and play games was just electric,” Kenger said. “I felt like the support behind the program was amazing. I was noticing players talking to professors, and it seemed like it was just a great place to be and just a really supportive environment. And to me, when you have that, it’s just a recipe for success.”

Most recently, Kenger served as the head coach of Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. During his time coaching at Lourdes, Kenger stacked 27 wins, including a school-record 11 victories in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Under his leadership, Lourdes went to its first Wolverine-Hoosier Conference tournament appearance in the program’s history.

Kenger has an act for turning a bad situation into a winning culture. At Midway, Kenger turned a winless 0-30 team into a 22-10 team the next season, and was responsible for the program’s first back-to-back winning seasons in history. In the 2016-17 season, Kenger was named the RSC Coach of the Year after the Eagles split the Western Division title.

Now at IUK, Kenger said he’s in a “dream come true” situation. As a natural teacher, coaching was always what he wanted to do, he said.

“When I talk with the recruits, the biggest thing I tell them is that in a past life I wanted to be a teacher. I think in a sense I am on the basketball court. I like to think of myself more as a teacher by nature. I’m not the guy that’s going to be fire and brimstone, you know, and say it’s my way or the highway,” Kenger said. “I’m all about taking a look and analyzing and seeing what’s best for our program and working and talking with our players, mixing that with a bit of motivation.”

In order for IUK to be as successful as Kenger wants it to be, he said he’s only a small part of the machine. The players lead the way, he said, and he just wants to lead them in the right direction.

IUK opted out of the 2020-21 season after a 3-4 record that was interrupted many times due to the stop-and-go nature of athletics in a pandemic year. The plus side to that is most of the team is coming back, and the roster is decorated with a mix of younger and veteran players.

“I’m really excited. [The roster] is a great mixture of returning talent, along with some of the freshmen that have come in. I’ve been able to watch some film and have some conversations with them, and I’m super excited,” Kenger said. “I think everybody’s in the same place mentally … I think we realize that there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be competing for the Western Conference championship in the River States. That should be a given that we should be one of the frontrunners in that, and especially in terms of the conference overall. I think we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that we’re fighting and pushing to be one of the teams that’s going to be in the top part of the conference year in and year out.”

In a return to some hopeful form of normalcy, Kenger said he can’t wait to get to work and see the Cougar faithful back in the stands at IUK.

IU Kokomo Athletic Director Greg Cooper expressed his excitement about Kenger joining the program, and said the new coach has a leg up on the competition, having been successful in the RSC already.

"I am excited to welcome John as our next women's basketball coach," said Cooper. "His successful head coaching experience in the NAIA and the River States Conference separated him from the other candidates. He is a great fit to lead this program now and into the future."