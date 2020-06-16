Mount coaches Rayl

The grandsons of the famed basketball legends Rick “the Rocket” Mount and Jimmy “the Splendid Splinter” Rayl will come together for a summer of Indiana Elite AAU basketball.

Jordan Mount, 22, is the head coach of the 16U team Jace Rayl, a Kokomo High School student, is on. Basketball always has been a big part of both their lives, they said, and so has the friendly rivalry between the two families.

“Like my grandpa always used to say, ‘That’s why they created bars. That’s why they created barbershops, for guys to go in and argue about who’s a better player,’” Jordan said. “There’s probably just as many people that think Jimmy Rayl is a better shooter than Rick Mount is. And people think that Rick Mount is a better shooter than Jimmy Rayl. It’s an argument that probably can’t be won on either side.”

This summer will be Jordan’s first year coaching the AAU team and Jace’s second year with the program. Although Jordan has not spent a lot of time with Jace yet, he described him as “hard-nosed” and a “good shooter.”

Additionally, another 16-year-old boy from the Wildkats, Patrick Hardimon, will be on the team with Jace. Jordan said Hardimon was “hard-nosed’ like Jace, and both boys, he said, were hard workers who came from a great program at Kokomo High School.

“I don’t know what Kokomo does to those kids, but they’re always so hard-nosed. I really respect that about that Kokomo program. They’re both good players,” Jordan said. “I really like Coach (Bob) Wonnell. We’ve met three or four times in passing … I think those kids in Kokomo are really lucky to have him as a head coach … Hopefully down the road Jace and Patrick and the rest of the program can make a little buzz in the tournament.”

Hardimon began his basketball career at age 5 at the YMCA and later joined leagues at Carver Community Center before playing on the school team and travel ball. He said he enjoyed the sport because it allowed him to learn new things, meet new people, and improve his skills. He described Jordan as a great mentor and Jace as a positive teammate.

“I would describe [Jordan] as a really good mentor, someone who is funny but also serious about the game. He brings me great confidence, and he pushes me to play at the best of my ability,” Patrick said. “I describe [Jace] about the same as his dad. He is serious about the game, and we push each other to be better players, teammates, and young men on and off the court.”

Additionally, Hardimon’s grandfather, Michael Gault, played collegiate basketball at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Family ties

Rick attended Lebanon High School from 1962 to 1966. His senior year, he became the first high school athlete to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He was named 1966 Indiana Mr. Basketball and USA Basketball Yearbook Player of the Year. He finished his high school career with 2,595 points. He attended Purdue University from 1966 to 1970 where he was a three-time All-American and First Team All-Big-Ten and Big-Ten Player of the Year. Additionally, he had two 53-point games and one 61-point game. He went on to play for the Indiana Pacers (1970-1972), Kentucky Colonels (1972-1974), Utah Stars (1974), and Memphis Sounds (1974-1975).

Jimmy played for the Wildcats from 1956 to 1959, earning the 1959 Indiana Mr. Basketball title and ending his high school career with 1,632 points. He went on to play for Indiana University from 1959 to 1963, being named All-American during his junior and senior seasons. He still holds the single-game scoring record of 56 points, which he accomplished twice in his college career. Rayl was an original Indiana Pacer, playing from 1967 to 1969, and made the newly-formed team’s first three-point shot.

Jace said he was particularly proud of the 56-point record his grandfather set at IU that remains at Branch McCracken Court. Growing up, he heard many stories of the Splendid Splinter’s glory days.

“Being his grandson, I’ve always been close to basketball my whole life. I’ve heard a lot of stories about him playing in his days. I’ve just always loved the game of basketball,” Jace said.

However, his favorite basketball memories of his late grandfather were more personal.

“When I was growing up, he was kind of done playing basketball. But him, me, and my grandma used to go to Jackson Morrow Park a lot and play,” Jace said. “That’s a good memory I have with him.”

Jordan agreed with Jace, stating that his favorite basketball stories were his personal ones with the Rocket. One particular story was from Jordan’s freshman year of high school when Rick, then in his late 60s, challenged his grandson to a one-on-one game.

“There was one point where we’re playing, and we play full-court one-on-one and a game to 21, two and threes. If you make a shot, you get three free throws. You can go up and down six trips and be done. So he comes down first possession, and he pulls a jump shot from 30 feet. And I’m in his face. He calls it in mid-air. He shoots it and said it was all net. And he’s like laughing at me. For the first time I realized, ‘Oh God, this guy’s pretty good,’” Jordan said.

Even though he grew up with a famous grandfather, Jordan said he valued all the time Rick spent supporting him throughout his life most.

“He put a lot of time into me. And that’s the most important thing. Is he Rick Mount, the Purdue and All-American, ABA, greatest shooter ever? Oh yeah. But to me, he’s just my grandpa that really has a lot of love for not only me but all my other siblings,” Jordan said.