More than a decade of giving back

Steve Geiselman is a development specialist for the city of Kokomo by trade, but after his work hours, the work doesn’t stop, especially when football season comes around in Howard County.

For the last 12 years, Geiselman has coached the Howard County Wildcats, a Special Olympics flag football team that competes in the area and around the state. He said though every year has been rewarding for him and the team, there was something about the group this year that really warmed his heart.

“Twelve years ago I was the sports editor at the Kokomo Perspective, and the county coordinator at the time, her name was Stacey Wilson, and she asked me if I’d be interested in being a part of the management team. Because I was always putting stuff in the paper about the Special Olympics,” Geiselman said. “So I’m like, ‘Sure.’”

Then one year the program had to remove the coach of the team before the annual EKS (Eunice Kennedy Shriver) games, and Wilson stepped in to coach, asking Geiselman if he would help. He of course accepted and the rest is history. Kennedy Shriver founded the Special Olympics in 1968.

It takes a lot of time, passion and heart, but Geiselman said it has given back to him in ways he wouldn’t imagine until he was thrown into it. He sees the kids grow into adults and builds relationships with them that lasts much longer than the few weeks a year he spends with them.

“Right when I was getting into it, Brant Parry, or Judge Parry now, was on the management team, too. His thing he always said was, ‘You’ll get more out of it than you ever put into it.’ I’ve found that to be true over the 12 years. It’s interesting, you build relationships with people. There are players in mind that I’ve seen grow up from, you know, a little girl who now has a child of her own, that kind of thing. It’s not the wins or losses but it’s the development of the relationships. It’s good for the athletes but it’s also good for the coaches and volunteers,” he said.

This year the team went 3-1 in official games, and won the silver medal at the EKS games. The group this year was simply a joy to be around, Geiselman said, especially after not having any games last year due to COVID-19. The players missed the experience, and he did, too.

The 2021 Howard County Wildcats is composed of Geiselman at the helm, along with assistant coach Robert Weaver and volunteer coaches Brad Smith and John Prather.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The roster for the team includes Angel Smith, Mark Anoskey, Robert Miller, Sarah Alexander, Andrew McKinney, Adam Thatcher, Eli Alexander, Terry Fields, Ryan Smith and Chuck McKinney.

“The reason why it was maybe the best year was just the quality of the players we had, as far as the individuals, and how they were very coachable and very kind to each other. Not that we haven’t had that in the past,” Geiselman said. “We went through a phase when we had enough interest that we had two teams (in the past) … but these players, we have some really tremendous athletes and just the way they treat each other and the way they represent Howard County and the Special Olympics out on the playing field.”

This year the games were pushed back a month or so due to the pandemic, which worked out better weather-wise than previous years, Geiselman said.

The Special Olympics are categorized into three levels, and the organization allows for teams to self-categorize, he said. Level one is the highest level. Level two is where the Wildcats reside, and level three is for those with maybe a bigger disadvantage than most.

In the past there have been practice games against teams from Cass County, Carroll County and Grant County, but this year none of those counties had a team, he explained. The Wildcats went to a qualifying tournament in Pendleton this year and played two games. The organization uses those two games to assess where teams should be placed in a round-robin bracket tournament.

In the first game of the tournament the Wildcats beat the Monroe County Bulldogs 46-6, then lost the second game to the St. Joseph County Irish 32-20, earning them the silver medal.

“What was really cool was when we played the team from St. Joe County, the guy that runs the St. Joe team from South Bend, I see him every year,” Geiselman said. “And every year we have a really nice conversation and you know, whatever, go back and forth. That’s the only time I see him, but it’s like, you develop that relationship with someone you only see once a year.”

Geiselman said every year he jokes that it will be his last, but he gets swept back into it every time. Whether it’s running into an athlete outside of the game or whatever else, he said he can’t seem to stay away.

It’s been 12 years so far, and Geiselman is going for 13. He can’t deny his love for the athletes, the game and the experience, and the Howard County Wildcats fit right into the lengthy history of great sports from Kokomo.