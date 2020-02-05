Midway Eagles top IU Kokomo, 58-45

Kokomo. Ind. – The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team dropped its record to 4-6 in River States Conference play after the Midway Eagles defeated the Cougars 58-45 on Tuesday evening at Cougar Gym.
Sophomore guard Ally Davis led the way with 12 points for her fifth game this season in double figures. Sophomore forward Tia Chambers chipped in nine points, with sophomore point guard Sierra Peete and junior guard Alec Fitts following with seven points each in the scoring category.
Peete led IU Kokomo with two assists and two steals, while Chambers tallied a game-high of three blocks. The Cougars converted seven points off of 11 Midway turnovers. IU Kokomo outrebounded the Eagles 50 to 44, led by sophomore guard/forward Vanessa Mullins with 10.
IU Kokomo came out strong in the opening 10 minutes of the game as they took a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Midway answered in the second, scoring 10 points while holding the Cougars to eight, but IU Kokomo would continue with its lead into halftime with a score of 24-19.
The Eagles fought their way back to tie the game at 30-30 in the first five minutes of the third quarter, eventually going on a 6-0 run to take a 37-32 lead going into the final period. Midway would not drop its lead for the remainder of the contest defeating the Cougars 58-45.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will be back at Cougar Gym on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 PM ET to compete against Point Park University. The Cougars defeated the Pioneers twice last season 77-71 and 77-60. Point Park has a current overall record of 16-9, 6-5 RSC.
