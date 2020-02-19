There will be a sign up on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon at Heritage Lanes for boys and girls interested in joining the Indiana middle school bowling program. Those who a cannot make it can also sign up during practice sessions on Monday, Feb. 24, and Friday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This is a feeder program to the Indiana high school bowling program. Those who are interested can sign up and get questions answered during these times. This is open to all fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students. All area middle schools can participate.