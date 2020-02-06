Men’s basketball takes down Midway 91-81 for 20th win

Kokomo. Ind. – Junior Guard Allante Harper scored 19 points to lead No.12 IU Kokomo to a 91-81 victory over Midway University on Tuesday evening at Cougar Gym for the program's 20th win this season. IU Kokomo Men's Basketball has hit the 20 wins milestone for two consecutive years for the first time in program history.
Harper hit 6 of 11 field goals and 7 of 8 free throws on the night, while recording his fourth straight game in double figures. Junior guard Billie Webster added 18 points for the Cougars, also shooting 6 of 11 from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 at the foul line.
Junior forward Desean Hampton followed with 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while leading IU Kokomo with four blocks and 14 rebounds for the double-double. Sophomore Ditwan Gary (DT) was the final Cougar to log double figures with 13 points to go with his two assists and one steal. IU Kokomo shot at 49.3 percent from the floor and 74.1 percent in free throws, while Midway shot at 45.6 percent in field goals and 73.3 at the foul line.
Allante Harper and Billie Webster led the Cougars with three steals each, with Harper registering a game-high of five assists followed by Desean Hampton with three. IU Kokomo outrebounded the Eagles 48 to 32, while forcing Midway into 19 turnovers to convert for 22 points.
The Cougars got on the board early with buckets from Akil McClain, Billie Webster, Ditwan Gary and Desean Hampton, as IU Kokomo jumped out to an 18-5 lead at the 16:30 minute mark. Midway responded with a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 21-21.
The Eagles would take the lead for the next seven minutes, till IU Kokomo's Darian Porch executed at the foul line for two points to tie the game once again at 28-28. Both teams continued to battle in the final five minutes of the first half, but the Cougars would take slight 43-42 advantage going into the break.
IU Kokomo opened the second half with two-straight buckets from Webster and Porch to further its lead to 48-43. Midway would take back the lead one more time, but the Cougars would prevail for a 91-81 victory over the Eagles.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will be back at home on Saturday, February 8 at 3:00 PM to compete against Point Park University. The Cougars went 1-1 against the Pioneers last season. Point Park has a current overall record of 13-12, 5-6 RSC.
