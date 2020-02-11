Men’s basketball hands Point Park fifth RSC loss in 86-82 victory

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team defeated Point Park University 86-82 Saturday afternoon at Cougar Gym, handing the Pioneers their fifth conference loss of the season.
IU Kokomo shot at 55 percent (33-60) with six Cougars reaching double figures on the night. Darian Porch tallied a game-high of 17 points, going 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 at the foul line. Akil McClain followed with 15 points and two assists, while Ditwan Gary (DT) and Desean Hampton both added 11 points. Trequan Spivey and Billie also matched in the scoring category with each player putting up 10 points.
Gary dished out a team-high of seven assists, while Hamtpon led the Cougars on the boards with 11 rebounds for his sixth of double-double of the season. Desean Hampton also posted a season high of nine blocks, with IU Kokomo totaling five steals led by Ditwan Gary (DT) with two. The Cougars logged a total of 27 rebounds, while forcing the Pioneers into 16 turnovers throughout the contest.
IU Kokomo started the game with a 7-0 run on Point Park, eventually taking a 24-point advantage of 42-18 at the 7:40 minute mark after Bryce Hudson went good for two points. The Cougars would go into halftime with a 55-38 lead over the Pioneers.
Point Park would rally its way back in the second half to put the game within one point with a score of 77-76 with 4:35 left to play. With a pair of free throws and four points from Hampton and Spivey, the Cougars would hang on for an 86-82 victory over Point Park for their 10th River States Conference win this season.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will be home once again on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., to take on Asbury University. The Cougars went 1-1 against the Eagles last season. Asbury has a current overall record of 8-17, 4-10 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.